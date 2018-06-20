5 Google tools to stay updated with FIFA World Cup 2018

The 2018 FIFA World Cup began on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Russia. Around 3.2 billion people are estimated to tune in as 32 nations take to the field. The nations will square off against each other and give it all they have over the course of 64 matches. People around the world will be glued to their screens as the nations fight it out over the course of a month and this will all end in a final which, if rumors are to be believed, will draw in a viewership of more than one billion. If you need something to measure this by, 600 million people watched the last Olympics whereas it was a 160 million for the last Super Bowl.

Since jobs and responsibilities hinder the soccer experience of the many, Google has come up with a plethora of tools to arm fans across the world to keep themselves abreast of the latest news, developments, and scores.

If you want to know which team is going on to the next round and which player scores the most goals, do not fret, because all this and much, much more is going to be available to you at your fingertips thanks to Google.

Let us now take a closer look at the apps and tools which Google has come up with which provides fans with a chance to get keep themselves updated.

Five Google Tools that make following the World Cup much easier

Google Search Google Search has been tweaked and modified for the whole purpose of enabling anyone who has been bitten by the soccer bug. You obtain live cards which are presented at the top of the list of results that contain group tables, trending images, and any tweets or images, or even video clips that are relevant to the World Cup. Pin Live Scores on Android Android users have the access to another interesting feature that allows them to view the scores of a particular match that they are interested in right on their wallpaper. All you have to do is search for the match that you are interested in, and then touch, drag and drop it to anywhere on there. Google News Highlights, results, live scores and upcoming fixtures, News is much simpler and far more efficient. And it will also come packed with a dedicated World Cup tracker. Google Assistant Google Assistant is designed to recognize and answer a wide variety of questions. It is fully capable of answering any queries that you might have about the series. The score in a particular match, the team with the leakiest defense, the leading scorer etc. All you have to do is ask. Google Maps Google Maps will now have a fantastic feature to look forward too. The app will provide you with information about which bars and restaurants near you are showing the games and if you wish to socialize with your friends without having to sacrifice the joy of keeping up to date with the latest score, Google Maps is what you have to turn to.