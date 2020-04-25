5 Safari Settings To Tweak On Mac For Better Experience

Enabling the Link preview that is there in the Status bar:

Various type of hyperlinks can be found when you usually browse through the web. Either you are redirected or taken directly to where you want. Be careful about phishing websites as they can stealthily take all your personal information. That is why it is always better to go through the links properly before going through the websites. Link previews are not shown in safari. With the help of clicks you can easily enable this. From the Menu bar, just choose view and then you can select Show Status Bar from there. On the bottom left, you can see the previews.

Showing the entire URL in the address bar itself:

Using reader view automatically for all websites:

Click on reader view, when you easily come across any form of web page that is messy. It will help you to declutter the web page. An easy to read format can be seen there.

Then open Safari, Go to preferences, then Switch on to the websites tab and then select reader from the left pane.

The currently open websites can be used so that the Reader view can be automatically used. It is done by clicking on to the On from the drop down menu. You will have to select ON when you are setting this for other websites too. You can do that from the drop down menu. You can find that beside the When visiting other websites. All the websites will load in there for the reader view to happen automatically.

Plugins can be stopped to save power:

Flash and Java are not that common as a browser plugin on the modern internet. These sites can be used for videos, contents and ads. To save the battery power and resources, plugins can be used in safari only when it is required. For that open Safari, then go to Advanced tab. There you can check on Stop plug ins to save power. Unnecessary plug ins will be suspended automatically after this.

Blocking auto-playing videos:

It becomes very irritating, when video starts playing automatically while you are browsing. To close the page interrupts you and even if you mute it, it keeps on playing in the background. To solve this, you can block the auto playing videos. For that, open Safari, then Preferences, then go to the Websites tab. Select auto play and either click on Never auto play or Stop Media with Sound.