5 ways to encrypt your daily life

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is few of the messaging app that supports end-to-end encryptions. And this means all the messages of 1.5 billion WhatsApp users are protected by default. No one, even the employee of the company will be able to read the texts that you send on WhatsApp. If you are using WhatsApp for texting, then you will happy to know that your messages are safe.

ProtonMail

Though many of us use Gmail as our primary email provider, it's time for us to stop and look back to make sure that we are doing the right thing. Did you know that Gmail reads all your mail, so that it can show you targeted advertising? Replace your Gmail with ProtonMail. ProtonMail is one of the few email service providers that supports end-to-end encryption. The service is free, but if you want to use it for a long-term, you should consider trying the premium version once.

PGP/GPG

Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) is an encryption program that secures your drives, emails and files by cryptography. It is a popular method for encrypting the emails. After PGP gained popularity, it was realized that the people were dependent on proprietary software. As a result, an OpenPGP was proposed which included the famous GNU Privacy Guard (GPG).

VeraCrypt

Our browsing history, confidential information and sensitive documents, all are placed in our computer and being mobile people, misplacing your laptop won't be a surprising thing. But then comes the real problem, how will you save your information? VeraCrypt is an open-source encryption tool for Windows, Mac and Linux/ It can encrypt your storage drives and partitions in real-time.

PEN International

Privacy is one of the most talked about topic now a days. NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is the most famous person who is fighting for your right to privacy but you must know that there are many other people who are fighting for your rights. One such association of writers is the PEN international. It is an NGO of London and in recent years, it has actively taken part for the freedom of expression around the world. Recently, it has voiced against Russian government who has banned the encrypted messaging app Telegram.