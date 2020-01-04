5 Ways To Fix Improve Location Accuracy Pop-Up In Android

Some of the simple ways to fix improve location accuracy are:

• Turn off and on GPS and mobile data. Open the navigation center and turn off the GPS and mobile data option. Wait for few seconds and try to turn it on again.

• Go to Settings, click ‘About phone' option and tap on ‘System update'. Here you will view all the updates available. When your updates are completed, reboot your phone.

• When you use more than one navigation app like Waze, Google Maps, etc. there are chances of conflicts that results in errors. So it is advised to have only one navigation app which is helpful to you.

• Sometimes clearing navigation apps cache information will be helpful. Go to Settings, select on Apps and Manage apps, look for Google maps and press Clear data.

• When clearing the data will not help you, try to uninstall the navigation app. Now reinstall the same app from the Play Store.

Top 5 ways to resolve improve location accuracy pop-up

1) Check strong signal tower:

Navigation apps require a strong signal. Download and install the OpenSignal app and check out for the network signal from various telecom operators. Select the strong network tower which has a good connection quality. Coverage is another personal navigation app that tells about the good and bad signals. This app helps you to find the nearest location to get the best signal quality.

2) GPS Accuracy Settings:

The GPS by default is set to battery save mode to provide the best results in GPS related problems. Go to Notification Center, select GPS settings, and tap on High accuracy mode for better location detection. Some users also set to Device only mode to get rid of pop-up issues. Check out for all the three options. It also depends on the model of the Android phone.

3) Turn off the location history:

Google Maps provide you a monthly report of all your moves in your location history. It is better to turn off if you are not using this feature. This will help you to solve both your privacy and error issues. Open the Notification center, select GPS settings, and turn off the location history.

4) Map apps permission:

Navigation apps are not only used for accessing the location data. It is also used by shopping, fitness, and food apps. Click Settings, select the Permission option under the Apps category. Select on Location to view which apps have permissions.

5) Google Play Services:

Most of the apps depend on the Google Play Services to function your smartphone. Clear the Google Play Services cache and data. Then click on Force stop and reboot your Android phone. Turn on the GPS button and view the pop-up from various apps seeking permission. Click on any pop-up and update the Google Play Services. You can view the improve location accuracy pop-up in Android now.