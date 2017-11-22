5 Ways to surf internet without leaving a digital trace

As we all know somebody is watching our activity everytime we use our PC. It might be NSA, hacking groups or some other organization too. Even though it is difficult to completely go out of radar, we can minimize our exposure by taking necessary steps. In this article, we have listed few tools to have a largely anonymous browsing experience.

Incognito mode Every browser has a private or incognito mode, where no browsing data's or history is saved. In addition to it, the Incognito browsing also doesn't do anything to obscure your Web traffic from the server's side. The websites you visit will still have your IP address, and any unencrypted data you send is as susceptible to interception as it would be in a normal browser session. Major websites like Facebook, Google, and others track the users across multiple sites, whereas, if you log into one account, your other connected accounts can be tracked easily when you're up online. VPN Virtual Private Network or VPN is another way to stay anonymous when it comes to browsing safely. This seems to be a safe option when you're on public Wi-Fi because it encrypts the data coming to and going from your computer. Once you turn on the VPN, it creates a secret tunnel between your computer and the VPN's own servers. In this way, it is easy to hide your original location. Use VPN in Incognito/Private mode to use it to the full potential. However, logging into your usual accounts and services is still trackable. Tor Another way to go anonymous, when you are browsing is to install the TOR browser. This one comes is based on too many VPN-style features that make your Internet activity to bounce around different parts of the world, making it a lot tougher for both the government and companies to find. When you are using this, you should not share your personal credentials at all. Google Web history settings With this method, you cannot prevent Google getting your data, but of course, you can limit it, which at times, make you feel relaxed. In order to proceed, go to Google Dashboard and look at the Google privacy settings, and adjust them to limit the amount of information Google collects. In order to do that, go to Account Settings ->View, enable, or disable Web history -> Go to Web history -> Learn More -> Remove Items from your Web History. Separate OS Another way to get away from being tracked is to use a separate OS from the regular Windows. You can do this by a process called Virtualization with a free software like VirtualBox. With this software, you can run a separate Windows or Linux computer in a window on your PC. Basically, the Virtualization creates a wall around the virtual computer, so that the activity you do doesn't enter the normal Window file system.