5G To Unleash Full Potential Of The Metaverse; Here’s How

While there are many takes about the day-to-day utility of the Metaverse, Meta's version seems like living inside a game. Despite Meta, the Metaverse seemed inevitable, as virtual reality is evolving strongly into a useful and accessible tool that can come in handy for educational purposes and other simulations.

During the pandemic, social VR programs were repurposed into school classes, meetings, therapy sessions, and even birthday parties. Now, with Metaverse ready to take over, it is only set to grow. And, here's how 5G can help Metaverse unleash its full potential.

Enter The Metaverse From Anywhere

While a person can have a great AR/VR experience alone, the Metaverse isn't just about one person. It's a digital reality that offers huge amounts of information. As of now, a person will need a fast Wi-Fi or a wired connection to enter the Metaverse, as 4G doesn't have the kind of bandwidth required to connect directly to the rich experience.

Hence, to download the bulk of an experience locally before entering it, we require a superfast connection. To connect to the Metaverse directly, users will need at least 100s of Mbps speed that's only possible via 5G.

5G Will Make Remote Rendering Possible

With 5G, one of the biggest takeaways would be remote rendering. By taking care of all the heavy-duty tasks, the experience will become as smooth as streaming a movie. As of now, users require high-end gaming PCs to fire up VR games and with 4G networks, fast access to VR/AR experiences is a hurdle.

Besides, 5G also reduces latency, the amount of time taken for data to be transmitted between the source and its destination. The latency directly affects the frames per second (FPS) that can be streamed to a headset. Higher the frame rate, better the experience; 60FPS to 90FPS is considered to be a comfortable standard in the Metaverse.

4G provides around 50ms of latency, which results in a frame rate of around 20FPS. It is way too slow for a smooth experience in the metaverse. With 5G, the latency will be reduced to just 10ms and frame rates will reach 90FPS, making remote rendering possible.

More Compact Metaverse Devices

Apart from Metaverse's other-worldly experience, the real-world design of the hardware connected to it also matters. As of now, AR/VR headsets have a bulky design, often connected to a cable to a top-tier gaming device.

The main aim should be to build a headset that has a similar form factor to a normal-looking wireless glass that can be worn all day. With a 5G connection, users will be able to connect to an experience and stream it to the headset. This will reduce the need for current generation headsets' heat-generating components and eliminate the cooling and power requirements.