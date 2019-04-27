ENGLISH

    6 best e-book readers for PC

    These apps are book fanatics

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    On the surface, a laptop doesn’t seem like the top choice to read ebooks on. There are several ebook readers which people carry on their travels or just prefer to read with. But a laptop can come in handy if you’re reading a textbook, taking notes, referring to something for a project, or if your reader has no power left. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of six best ebook readers for your laptop.

    Kindle
     

    Kindle

    Just as Kindle is one the best ebook readers for smartphones, so it is for laptops as well. You can sign into it using your Amazon account to access your kindle purchases. Bear in mind that you'll have to download the ebooks if you wish to read offline. The PC Kindle permits reading of EPUB format as well, something absent in the reader.

    2. Calibre Ebook Management

    This is an all-rounder. It not only allows the reading of several ebook formats, but lets you convert the ebooks from one format to other, edit the metadata, and quite obviously, read it on the software. It is not as slick in design compared to the others, but it does it's job superbly. You need not look anywhere.

    3. Icecream Ebook Reader

    A neat and slick ebook reader that feels like a built-in Windows app. Has several options - bookmarking, a night mode, and a book mode which allows you to "turn" the page. It supports all common ebook formats. It has brilliant search tools, even translation tools, and note-making is supported as well. A premium version is available for those wishing to edit the metadata and customize their own categories.

    4. Freda

    Freda supports the following formats - EPUB, MOBI, FB2, HTML, and TXT. However, the EPUB will only work if it is DRM-free [Digital Rights Management]. Freda works across Windows and Android, so your reading will be tracked and synced accordingly. It has support for OneDrive and Dropbox, has annotation features, works with Calibre and you can control font size and color.

    5. Bibliovore
     

    5. Bibliovore

    Bibliovore is a very user-friendly reader, designed for tablets and touchscreen laptops. Navigation is extremely quick and easy. It has several features, most of them similar to the ones mentioned above. It has different themes, options to group books into a series, personalized bookmarks. Keeps a proper track of your reading across multiple platforms.

    6. Bookviser Reader

    Bookviser, a free reader, supports three formats - EPUB, FB2, TXT. Apart from the usual features of font size and color and night mode for eye strains, Bookviser provides options to adjust margins, line spacing, color themes, animations of pages turning, progress bar and a few more. It is free of ads and is easy to work with.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
