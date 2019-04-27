6 best e-book readers for PC

Kindle

Just as Kindle is one the best ebook readers for smartphones, so it is for laptops as well. You can sign into it using your Amazon account to access your kindle purchases. Bear in mind that you'll have to download the ebooks if you wish to read offline. The PC Kindle permits reading of EPUB format as well, something absent in the reader.

2. Calibre Ebook Management

This is an all-rounder. It not only allows the reading of several ebook formats, but lets you convert the ebooks from one format to other, edit the metadata, and quite obviously, read it on the software. It is not as slick in design compared to the others, but it does it's job superbly. You need not look anywhere.

3. Icecream Ebook Reader

A neat and slick ebook reader that feels like a built-in Windows app. Has several options - bookmarking, a night mode, and a book mode which allows you to "turn" the page. It supports all common ebook formats. It has brilliant search tools, even translation tools, and note-making is supported as well. A premium version is available for those wishing to edit the metadata and customize their own categories.

4. Freda

Freda supports the following formats - EPUB, MOBI, FB2, HTML, and TXT. However, the EPUB will only work if it is DRM-free [Digital Rights Management]. Freda works across Windows and Android, so your reading will be tracked and synced accordingly. It has support for OneDrive and Dropbox, has annotation features, works with Calibre and you can control font size and color.

5. Bibliovore

Bibliovore is a very user-friendly reader, designed for tablets and touchscreen laptops. Navigation is extremely quick and easy. It has several features, most of them similar to the ones mentioned above. It has different themes, options to group books into a series, personalized bookmarks. Keeps a proper track of your reading across multiple platforms.

6. Bookviser Reader

Bookviser, a free reader, supports three formats - EPUB, FB2, TXT. Apart from the usual features of font size and color and night mode for eye strains, Bookviser provides options to adjust margins, line spacing, color themes, animations of pages turning, progress bar and a few more. It is free of ads and is easy to work with.