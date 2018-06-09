6 solutions to fix 'Ok Google' error

Enable “Ok Google” Voice Command

Saying "Ok Google" will not work if you have disabled Google Assistant on your smartphone. Sometimes, the Google Assistant feature is enabled but the voice command is disabled. And again in such a scenario the Google Assistant will not work. Enable both the Google Assistant and the Voice Command feature.

Check your language

Google is an American company and as a result of that the default language of Google Assistant is US English. If you are having difficulty in switching to US English, then you can always choose your own language. For changing your language, go to "Settings: and then click on "Search Language". You can then choose your preferred language.

Check whether your microphone is working or not

If you are using your microphone to give Ok Google command and the Google Assistant is not opening up, then you should check your microphone. Google Assistant needs access to your microphone and if it is not working properly even the Google Assistant will not work properly. Try playing a song or giving your friend a call to check the condition of your microphone.

Say goodbye to S Voice and Bixby

S Voice and Bixby are enabled by default in Samsung smartphones. The problem is that when you enable S Voice and Bixby, Google Assistant won't work. You will have to disable these default services in Samsung smartphone to enable Google Assistant.

Check your internet connections

Google Assistant won't work if you do not have an active internet connection. Make sure that you have an active data plan or Wi-Fi connection. Reboot your phone and check if the Google Assistant is working. Update your Google Assistant and then try using it and also clear your Google app cache. You can also uninstall the updates of your Google app and then try to reinstall everything. You can also try to kill the background apps and then check the status.

Train your Google Assistant

If your Google Assistant is still not working, chances are high that it is unable to recognize your voice. In such a case, you will have to retrain your Google Assistant. This will help the Google Assistant in recognizing your voice when you say "Ok, Google".