7 useful Google Drive search tips

By file type/extension:

You can search a file using its extension. Use the search bar to see a list of options - PDF, Text documents, Spreadsheets, etc. On desktops, you'll need to click on More Search Tools to see the complete list.

By Date:

You might require a file from some period, but don't remember when. Using More Search Tools, you can choose a particular date. Use the preset ranges - Today, Last 7 days, Last 30 days. Or you can be specific and define a range. Go to Custom and use the calendars to fill in the range. On phones, there's no Custom option and queries are text-based. Type ‘Before:' or ‘After:' and enter the date in yy-mm-dd format.

Ex: Before:2018-03-23.

3) By Owner:

Filtering files based on people -

Owner: These are files created/owned by you, not owned by you, and owned by a specific individual whose email ID you must possess.

Shared with: Files shared with certain people.

In the box, type in the email address of the person prefixed by from:/to:/owner: to search.

4) By Title:

With Google's optical character recognition, words you input in the search bar gets searched across file names as well as the content, even in PDFs and images. However, it also identifies objects in the images. It's better to input your file name in the Item name box. In phones, use the prefix "title:"

By commands:

Just like Google search commands, the same can be done on Drive. While searching for an exact phrase, include within double quotes. Use ‘-' sign to search files without a certain word. Prefix ‘app:' to draw Drive integrated apps.

On Android:

One can use voice commands to search Drive on their phones via Google Now. Tap the microphone icon on the search bar and say ‘Search Drive for' followed by keywords.

On iOS:

Use the iOS search bar or 3D touch the Drive icon and you can search or access your files.