7 websites that let you carry out anti-virus scan for free

Panda Cloud Cleaner

Panda Security's Cloud Cleaner hits a notch above ActiveScan. With several features added to it, such as stopping any process that's irrelevant or unnecessary before performing the scan. It's simple to use and has the option of removing malicious files.

ESET Online Scanner

ESET is a known name in this area. It is a thoroughly-used tool with a very easy-to-use interface. The online scanner can be used for varying degrees of scans - full, quick, or custom scans. Additionally, can be used to quarantine the files.

Google Chrome

Yes, your very own Chrome browser can be used to hunt for viruses in your system. All you need to do is copy and paste this address - chrome://settings/cleanup - in the bar. When it finishes loading, you'll see an option called Find. Click on it and it begins the scan. It'll find the suspect files and remove them by itself.

F-Secure Online Scanner

F-Secure is a basic, no-frills antivirus tool. It has very limited options but is the fastest online tool in this list. It scans the entire system, without having to stick to specific files. It's super simple and friendly to use. The limited options is an advantage here since it doesn't bother with any individual files to scan.

VirScan

VirScan is an individual file scanner. You can upload a file (max. 20MB per file) and the tool will analyze it. It has a database comprising of definitions from all over the world. However, you can't scan full systems. One could send compressed files, but the limit is 20 files.

VirusTotal

VirusTotal is another such scanner as VirScan but you can use a file, a URL, IP address, domain or a file hash to analyze. Hence, it has one of the broadest ranges of all tools. You can even email using the feature analysis-by-email. The suspect file can be sent to VirusTotal as well with the limit of 256MB in total.

MetaDefender

Similar to the above two scanners, MetaDefender takes in inputs from 30 different antivirus tools and uses them to analyze your file, IP address, URL or domain. Additional support is for CVE (Common Vulnerability and Exposure). It has a well-polished UI and has different options.