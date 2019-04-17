ENGLISH

    7 websites that let you carry out anti-virus scan for free

    These tools will help to scan your devices

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Every computer user will go to some lengths to ensure that the safety of their systems is not compromised. Viruses attack through different routes and come in different forms. These antiviruses software works their best by scanning, deleting and alerting the user when a virus enters a system.

    7 websites that let you carry out anti-virus scan for free

     

    Some online antivirus tools exist that one can use for free in case of a quick scan or in case you don’t yet have an antivirus suite. These cannot replace a full-blown antivirus software but offer good services such as full scans and data deletion. Let’s take a look at some of them.

    Panda Cloud Cleaner

    Panda Security's Cloud Cleaner hits a notch above ActiveScan. With several features added to it, such as stopping any process that's irrelevant or unnecessary before performing the scan. It's simple to use and has the option of removing malicious files.

    ESET Online Scanner

    ESET is a known name in this area. It is a thoroughly-used tool with a very easy-to-use interface. The online scanner can be used for varying degrees of scans - full, quick, or custom scans. Additionally, can be used to quarantine the files.

    Google Chrome
     

    Google Chrome

    Yes, your very own Chrome browser can be used to hunt for viruses in your system. All you need to do is copy and paste this address - chrome://settings/cleanup - in the bar. When it finishes loading, you'll see an option called Find. Click on it and it begins the scan. It'll find the suspect files and remove them by itself.

    F-Secure Online Scanner

    F-Secure is a basic, no-frills antivirus tool. It has very limited options but is the fastest online tool in this list. It scans the entire system, without having to stick to specific files. It's super simple and friendly to use. The limited options is an advantage here since it doesn't bother with any individual files to scan.

    VirScan

    VirScan is an individual file scanner. You can upload a file (max. 20MB per file) and the tool will analyze it. It has a database comprising of definitions from all over the world. However, you can't scan full systems. One could send compressed files, but the limit is 20 files.

    VirusTotal

    VirusTotal is another such scanner as VirScan but you can use a file, a URL, IP address, domain or a file hash to analyze. Hence, it has one of the broadest ranges of all tools. You can even email using the feature analysis-by-email. The suspect file can be sent to VirusTotal as well with the limit of 256MB in total.

    MetaDefender

    Similar to the above two scanners, MetaDefender takes in inputs from 30 different antivirus tools and uses them to analyze your file, IP address, URL or domain. Additional support is for CVE (Common Vulnerability and Exposure). It has a well-polished UI and has different options.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 8:35 [IST]
