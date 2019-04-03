TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
8 ways to fix Google Chrome extensions not syncing error
Chrome is an Open source web browser from Google
Among the many advantages that Google Chrome brings to the browsing experience, the option to add extensions is one of the most important ones. These extensions range go from productivity boosters to plenty of time-saving or fun ones. These extensions sync across all of your devices which makes them a delight to use.
But one of the most annoying things that could happen is when these Chrome extensions stop syncing. Although using fewer extensions is the better choice because your PC could be slowed down otherwise, the ease and control they bring to your browsing experience make keeping these worth it. Some of the ways in which you can resolve the issue of your Chrome extension not syncing are as follows:
Check Sync Settings
Google allows users to decide if they wish to sync extensions and other settings on a particular computer or not. Click on Menu and select Settings. Under Profile, click on Sync. You can manage sync settings for individual items or click on the Sync everything option.
Re-enable Sync
You can disable and enable the Chrome extension sync and this might fix the broken extensions sync. To do this, you need to go to sync settings in the previous option and click on Sync everything.
Repair or uninstall extensions
A crash or shutdown can make Chrome extensions corrupt. And this is a device-specific issue and will not affect other devices. To check this, click on Menu and select Extensions under More tools. You will see an option to repair the extension if Google detects that it is corrupt. All you need to do is click on the Repair button to begin.
Developer mode
Although Google does a pretty good job of pushing extension updates to your computer, things go haywire sometimes and you will have to update manually, you can do this by going to settings, and choosing Extensions under More tools. On the upper-right corner, toggle on Developer Mode option, you will now see an option to Update all the extensions.
Sign out and back in again
Open a new tab and click on your profile pic, and then click on Sign out. Repeat this process on your other devices that you're using with your Google account. To sign back in, click on the profile icon or visit any Google service.
Reset Sync
In the Sync option in your Chrome displays a list of everything that Chrome is syncing from your computer. Scroll down to the bottom of the page to find the Reset Sync option. This only deletes data from the Google servers and not your computer. Sign back in and all of your data will be in sync again.
Create a new browser profile
All the data about your extensions are saved in a local folder called Default. Open Windows Explorer by pressing the Windows key+E and type the following address: %LOCALAPPDATA%GoogleChromeUser Data
Quit Google Chrome and rename the folder and then launch Google Chrome again. This will create a new default folder. Sign in to your Google account and check if your extensions sync again.
Reinstall Chrome
Uninstalling Chrome and installing it again is an easy way to resolve the issue. Press the Windows key to open Windows search and type Chrome, right-click on it and then select Uninstall.
The on-screen instructions will guide you through what you need to do in order to remove Chrome and all saved data from your computer. Download and reinstall Chrome. Signing in will sync all your extensions back again.