99% Of Future Internet Content To Be AI-Generated; For Better Or Worse?

According to CIFS expert Timothy Shoup, 99% or more of the internet's content will be generated by artificial intelligence by 2025 to 2030, especially if models such as OpenAI's GPT-3 witness a wider use. "The internet would be completely unrecognizable," Shoup told colleague Sofie Hvitved.

Paving Way For New Possibilities

As the capabilities of AI advance, it could start creating entire online worlds, alongside all the things that inhabit them. This will also include all the online material that humans make use of even now. This could give birth to things that we could only imagine right now.

"Earlier this year, OpenAI released DALL-E, which uses a 12-billion-parameter version of GPT-3 to interpret natural language inputs and generate corresponding images," Hvitved wrote. "DALL-E can now create images of realistic objects as well as objects that do not exist in reality."

AI-Generated Content Good Or Bad?

Well, many might feel it's not right but AI-generated web content might be inherently bad. In theory, AI can create virtual worlds that are more inclusive around topics such as culture, race, and gender. Hvitved also said that programs such as Codex aid GitHub coders produce up to 30 percent of code using simple human language. This could pave new ways to be creative for so many people.

To achieve it would require realignment of the current situation of artificial intelligence, which currently reproduces the biases of its creators - without the fear that it will start stuffing the internet with enormous amounts of targeted misinformation.

That said, if there are ways that make the internet a safer place, there aren't many reasons to not make use of a well-regulated and balanced system that harnesses the prowess of advanced artificial intelligence.

Can Artificial Intelligence Be Ethical?

The use cases of AI are growing immensely around the world. What was once an expensive technology has now crept into almost all segments of the tech industry. But there has been a long-running debate whether AI can ever be ethical or not.

AI ethics are important to make an AI that trustworthy, but that's just one part of it required to help organizations adopt the technology responsibly. Speaking of ethical principles, it's clear that the purpose of AI is to augment human intelligence. Besides, the data extracted belongs to the creator and AI technologies should be transparent and shouldn't support harmful bias.

Students at Oxford's Said Business School tried answering the question of whether AI could ever be ethical by hosting a debate with an advanced AI. "AI will never be ethical," the AI said during the debate. "It is a tool, and like any tool, it is used for good and bad. There is no such thing as a good AI, only good and bad humans."