Airtel V-Fiber Launched to Combat Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Get Your Questions Answered

Bharti Airtel announced the V-Fiber broadband service that delivers super fast connectivity a few months back. This service was introduced by Airtel mainly to combat with Reliance Jio's GigaFiber broadband service that is expected to render up to 100 Gbps speed.
Right now, Airtel's V-Fiber service is applicable only in Chennai but it will soon be launched in around 87 cities across the country. This super fast broadband service will let users experience great connectivity and enable them to do heavy file uploads and downloads, enjoy HD video streaming and create a multi-device environment.
If you are not clear about the Airtel V-Fiber service, here are some of the highlights that you need to know about the same. Take a look at the V-Fiber service features from below.
What is Airtel V-Fiber?
Airtel's V-Fiber service is a broadband service that is a combination of fiber technology and vectorization. It is aimed at delivering super fast speeds of up to 100 Mbps to the users. Notably, Airtel is the first telecom service provider in India to implement Vectorization.
How to Subscribe to V-Fiber service?
It is pretty simple to subscribe to the V-Fiber service introduced by Airtel. If you are an existing user of Airtel broadband service, you just have to purchase a new modem to upgrade to the superfast V-Fiber service. The highlight is that this service will not require you to pay any additional rental charges to enjoy speeds up to 100 Mbps.
What are the Airtel V-Fiber plans?
As of now, the Airtel V-Fiber service is available in Chennai. When it comes to the pricing, this service starts from a monthly rental of Rs. 999 and it goes up to Rs. 4,999. There are FUP limits on these plans ranging from 50GB to 1000GB. For now, Airtel has not mentioned anything related to the speed beyond the FUP limit. Except for the base Rs. 999 plan, the rest come with unlimited voice calling including both local and STD.
What is the cost of the modem?
As mentioned above, in order to enjoy the super fast V-Fiber broadband, the existing Airtel broadband users have to purchase a modem that costs Rs. 1,000.
Are there any free internet offers like Jio?
Well, Airtel announced the V-Fiber broadband service to compete with Reliance Jio's Welcome Offer. Eventually, the company is offering free and unlimited internet as well as voice calling to any network across the country for three months.