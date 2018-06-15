All you need to know about Amazon Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Cube is recently making noise for all the right reasons. This intelligent hardware piece helps you to combine Fire TV and Echo Dot to get a smart media and home consumption. In short, Amazon Fire TV Cube is an intelligent device. It helps you to control your television, videos streaming, sound system and many more things.

It allows you to watch shows and movies from Prime Video and Netflix in your station. If you enjoy watching video, movies and television shows on a bigger screen, you should consider buying an Amazon Fire TV Cube if you a big television.

What is Fire TV Cube?

Fire TV Cube sounds similar to Amazon Fire TV, and in fact, they are identical in many ways but still are different. The similarities between both of them are dual-band Wi-FI, 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, HDR-10 support, 4K Ultra HD support, Doby Atmos audio standard and Aleva voice remote. But the Fire TV Cube is better than Amazon Fire TV because it comes with 16 GB storage space, built-in speaker, an Ethernet adapter, 2GB RAM and voice control support for television.

What is the size of Fire TV Cube?

The weight of Fire TV Cube is 16.4 ounces, and its dimensions are 3.4 X 3.4 X 3.0 inches. It is larger than Fire TV but is still manageable.

What can you do with Fire TV Cube?

Fire TV Cube can do everything that an Amazon Fire TV can do and much more than it. It allows you to control soundbars, compatible TVs, A/V receivers, soundbars and set-up boxes. You can also enjoy live TV with existing services. With your voice, you can even start and stop a movie, TV show and music. You can also use your voice command for controlling compatible devices through the HDMI-CEC. Apart from that, you can use Fire TV Cube to control smart sockets, smart lights, cameras and other smart devices.

How can you buy Fire TV Cube?

Fire TV Cube can be purchased from Amazon. Currently, it is available for pre-order. It will be officially released n 21st June 2018. Also, you should note that it is currently available for pre-order only in North America. It will be soon available to the rest of the world too.



For whom the Fire TV Cube is meant for?

Fire TV Cube is for everyone who wants a smart TV and home experience. It is a perfect combination of Fire TV and Amazon Echo in one device. If you're going to give your smart home a boost, then you should get Fire TV Cube for sure.

Fire TV Cube is a cool device, but it will be useful only for few. If you think that Fire TV Cube can match your requirement, just then consider purchasing it.