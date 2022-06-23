Amazon Insights On Audio Products And Ongoing Trends In India Features oi-Vivek

As a part of World Music Day 2022, we recently got an opportunity to ask a couple of questions to Mr. Akshay Ahuja, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India. Here are the responses that we have received regarding the audio and music products available on Amazon India and how the e-commerce giant is taking new initiatives to offer better audio products.

Along with these pointers, Mr. Akshay Ahuja has also given an insight into some of the best-selling audio products in India. In fact, he has also shared that the Boat Airdopes 141 (TWS) is currently the best-selling wireless earphone on Amazon, and users are also buying devices like the Sony WH-1000XM4 (over-ear) in large numbers.

On This World Music Day, What Are The New Initiatives That Amazon Will Take For The Category To Further Accentuate The Musical Instrument/Audio Category?

What we have learned from the past few years is how important a role Amazon and eCommerce can play - for our customers as well as for small businesses & the economy. As 'stay at home' and 'work from home' became the new normal at that point of time, everyone was looking to pick up or adopt a new hobby to keep themselves entertained or educated. We saw the critical role eCommerce played to serve people in the safety of their homes.

Keeping in mind the current needs & rising demands of our customers, we launched Hobby Store for all the music enthusiasts who were/are looking to buy instruments at affordable prices.

It is a one-stop destination offering a plethora of deals and offers on a wide range of musical instruments where customers can get great value and selection across guitars, keyboards, microphones etc. from leading brands like Casio, Yamaha, and Juarez amongst others. In addition, we have also partnered with Whitehat Jr to offer 4 Online Classes with great deals to any customer who buys a Guitar or Keyboard on Amazon.in.

Additionally, to keep up with the cheer of World Music Days, we announced a 3 day -long campaign called 'Bass Beats & Beyond in an endeavor to provide our customers with high-quality musical instruments and audio products.

Bass Beats & Beyond' starts from June 21 until June 23, 2022. Moreover, customers can also get exciting deals and offers on a wide selection of audio products such as headphones, speakers, and soundbars from popular brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, Noise etc. with additional EMI tenures.

To further accentuate the music and audio category we are also organizing many social media campaigns/activations on platforms like Instagram and YouTube where popular and talented music influencers curate musical videos highlighting the USPs of the musical instruments or their accessories.

What Kind Of Growth Amazon Is Seeing Iin The Musical Instruments/Audio Category?

Recently, we have seen an upward growth in the audio category with use cases of listening to music, for work/study purposes, and for enhanced audio experience while watching television being the major driving factors. With the rise in consumption of both music and video content, the perception of audio products has shifted from just being accessories to being an essential part of the overall experience.

What Kind Of Musical Instruments/Audio Products Have Customers Are Preferring In The Last 1 Year?

With respect to an online survey that we conducted in March'22, 47% of respondents chose Guitars/Ukuleles as one of the most sought instruments followed by 30% who chose Keyboards/Pianos and 7% of respondents preferred Indian Musical Instruments.

Over the last few years, we have realized that customers have become more tech-savvy when it comes to audio products. We have seen that the share of audio products with hi-tech features such as Noise cancellation, and Dolby Audio share of speakers have increased this year in comparison to 2021.

This is further corroborated by the results of a customer survey conducted at Amazon with 1000+ respondents, out of which 51% of respondents define a particular product as 'Premium' based on the technology offered by the product.

We are also seeing a rapid shift of customer preference to Truly wireless from the Wireless form factor. With the rapid economization of Truly wireless by audio brands, customers can get more technically advanced products at competitive prices.

What Can The Customers Expect In The Upcoming Months In The Musical Instruments/Audio Category?

In the upcoming months, we intend to partner with the top brands like Yamaha, Casio, Rode, and Shure to provide our customers with the latest launches in the category while also scaling up our offering on some of the international brands like Fender, Kala, Roland, etc. We have exciting launches in the pipeline for the year with a combination of features like APtx, noise cancellation, fast charging, etc.

Along with this, we also have upcoming product segments like audio glasses where brands such as Qubo, Bose, and Fauna have launched interesting products. And lastly, we will launch Customer Outreach Programs like social media influencers campaigns, where Amazon will offer coupons to the 1st time customers and will also seek offline event partnerships.

Top Five Musical Instruments/Audio Products That Customers Are Buying From Amazon.in?

Musical Instruments:

Boya BYM1 clip-on Lavalier microphone

Intern INT-38C Acoustic Guitar Kit -With Bag, Strings, Pick, And Strap

Casio SA-77 Mini -44Keys

JUAREZ Azüre Diatonic Harmonica

Rode Wireless Go II Dual Channel Wireless Microphone

Audio Products: Top selling categories are mainly from the Truly wireless, neckbands and soundbars segments.

Boat Airdopes 141 (TWS)

Sony WH-1000XM4 (over-ear)

Sony WF-1000XM4 (TWS)

Zebronics Zeb Jukebar 9500 (soundbar)

Boult Powerbuds (TWS)

Best Mobiles in India