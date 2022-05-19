Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale (May 18-24) – Deals To Grab & Ignore Features oi-Rohit Arora

Amazon has announced a week-long sale (May 18 to May 24) to offer discounts on some of the most widely popular consumer electronics products in India. Leading consumer technology brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Noise, Canon, etc. are participating in the week-long sale extravaganza. During the 'Mega Electronic Days', buyers should be able to purchase laptops, wearables, printers, monitors, tablets, cameras, speakers, and headphones at discounted prices.

However, there are some deals on the e-commerce giant that don't make sense. The discounted prices match the original/launch prices of the listed products, which suggests that there are no true deals to be found. As such, we have compiled a list of products that are actually selling at discount prices as well as product deals that do not offer any real benefits. Let's check out.

Deals You Can Consider

• boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch- Amazon is selling the boAt Wave Lite at Rs. 1,899, which saves you Rs. 300. The wearable is listed at Rs. 2,199 on boAt's official website.

• Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer- Canon PIXMA G3000 is listed at an MRP of Rs. 17,999 on Canon's official website and Amazon is selling it at Rs. 13,499, which makes for a good discount. However, we also found the same model selling at Rs. 13,199 on paytmmall.com.

• Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inches) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor - Full HD- Amazon has listed the monitor at Rs. 11,819, which is down by almost Rs. 4,500 from the product's MRP. The product is also available on Flipkart at the same price tag.

• Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 (18-55 Kit Lens)- Amazon is selling the DSLR at Rs. 36,499, which is the best offer if you compare the prices on other websites and offline stores.

Deals You Should Ignore

• Xiaomi Pad 5- Launched at a starting price of Rs. 26,999, the big-screen tablet is listed on Amazon carrying the same price tag. In fact, Xiaomi India's official website is also selling the tablet at the same price point.

• Fire Boltt Incredible 1.3" AMOLED Smartwatch- Similar to the Xiaomi Pad 5, the discount on Fire Boltt Incredible smartwatch offers no real-life value. The official website fireboltt.com is selling the wearable at the same price, i.e. Rs. 3,499.

• boAt Airdopes 141- The product is priced at Rs. 1,399 on both Amazon.in and boAt's official website, so no real discount here.

• Noise Colorfit Pulse Grand- Once again, there's no lucrative discount on this one of the most affordable wearables from the house of Noise. The smartwatch has been originally priced at Rs. 1,999, which is the price after a discount on Amazon.in.

There are several other products, which are branded as discounted ones but are selling at their usual sale prices. That said, if you see the 'Lowest Ever Prices' logo on your Amazon phone app or your laptop, try not to fall for it. Before making any purchase, ensure you compare the original/launch price to the current selling price on both Amazon.in and the brand's official website.

