Apple CarPlay Will Make Paying For Fuel Easy: Here's How

Apple is said to be working on a new CarPlay feature that will make users’ life easier. This new feature will enable drivers to pay for fuel directly through the dashboard. This feature was announced discreetly during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference that happened in June.

As per a report from Reuters, the Cupertino-based company aims to introduce its in-vehicle CarPlay software by fall this year. It also means that CarPlay-compatible vehicle models will get the new feature as soon as iOS 16 drops in September.

Gas Station Updating Apps

Once the feature is live, drivers can use CarPlay to navigate to the nearest gas station and then make the payment for the fuel by making a few taps on the car’s dashboard. iPhone users who wish to take advantage of the new feature will have to download the fuel company’s app on their phones and enter their account details.

The report also claimed that Gas station operator Sinclair is keen on joining the initiative. The operator has around 1,600 gas stations in the US. The company might soon upgrade its Dinoplay app to support Apple CarPlay’s new feature, enabling drivers an easy way to make payments for fuel at its stations.

Apple Expanding The CarPlay Platform

According to Reuters, Apple has also enabled CarPlay to support apps for electric vehicle charging, parking, and ordering food. So, paying for fuel is another step in the direction of expanding its platform.

Apple introduce CarPlay in 2014, enabling drivers with iPhones to access the apps on their phones and features through Siri on the car’s dashboard. Apple likes to call CarPlay “the ultimate co-pilot.” Android offers a similar feature called Android Auto.

Is This Feature Coming To India?

Currently, the feature is only available in the US. The feature is expected to be available in other countries as well soon. Many oil marketing companies might also jump on the bandwagon. As of now, there is no word on when Apple CarPlay users in India will be able to use this feature. But just like other Apple products, it’s likely to see an India launch.

