Apple Maps vs Google Maps: Features compared

Availability:

Apple Maps is available on iOS, watchOS, and macOS devices which includes iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac (running 10.11 El Capitan or later).

Unfortunately, Apple Maps does not have a browser version.

Google Maps is available on almost every modern device with dedicated apps for iOS and Android, wearables, the original browser-based version.

Business Models:

Apple makes its profit by selling the hardware and to a smaller extent, the software. Google is a data company and most of its profit comes from advertising and analytics. When you make use of one of the services made available by Google, it collects data to make money from third parties.

Because of the difference in the models, most of the data about the calculations that have been made are saved in the local device itself. And the only time the data is given out is when you happen to be using a rideshare app or something similar.

Google aims to provide the companies it sells data with insights into the minds of its customers and help them target specific groups and sell specific ads to them.

Accuracy

Google has a lot of data at its disposal and this makes it difficult for Apple to compete with the amount of information that Google Maps has access to. With a large staff to check and correct problems with the service, Google Maps is much more accurate when it comes to mapping.

Apple Maps perform well enough in urban areas but when it comes to catering to the needs of users in rural areas, the app tends to fall a little short.

Driving and Navigation

Both Google and Apple Maps provide you with directions for walking, public transportation, and driving. While Google allows you a range of options that allow you to fine-tune your journey. This includes routes that avoid highways, tolls, and ferries, traffic information, parking detection etc. Apple Maps have most of these features but it cannot avoid ferries.

Public transportation

These services are dependent on how well either Apple Maps or Google Maps integrates with your city's infrastructure. Both of the apps have details that show routes, service information, and departure times.

While Google Maps is clearly the better when it comes to mapping, Apple Maps is catching up as well. It is probably wiser to just keep both the apps handy as there will be features in both apps that will be superior to the other one.