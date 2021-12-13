Apple Self-Driving Car: Here’s How It Would Shape Up

While Apple is yet to divulge any details about its secret project, Vanarama claims to have based the renders on patents that the iPhone-maker has filed for. The design of the car resembles the design elements of the iPhones and MacBooks, incorporating them into the coupe SUV model pictures. Besides, Vanarama has also shared a fully interactive 3D concept render for users to explore both interiors as well as the exterior of the car.

Sleeker Version Of Tesla Cybertruck?

The renders suggest that there's a lot of emphasis on comfort and the car will be pretty different from the cars currently available in the market. However, it won't be too different from Elon Musk's Tesla. The Apple car looks similar to Tesla's Cybertruck, but with a sleeker design and sans the sharp edges.

The interior of the car features several parts inspired by other Apple products. For instance, the door handles are similar to iPhone buttons. Vanarama's render hints at a pillarless design enabling the passengers to get in and out easily when both doors are open.

Besides, the seats will be fully rotatable, which will allow the front seat passengers to turn back and face the back seats. The inclusion of coach doors comes from another patent filing from the company. The car will provide passengers with an ample amount of space for loading big items into the car.

Apple Could Feature Siri

The company has also filed a patent for an intelligent automated assistant for the vehicle, so Vanarama included the smart assistant Siri in its renders. The smart voice assistant will be incorporated into the steering column besides the customizable dashboard and navigation system. The renders were first spotted by MacRumors.

A spacious design will offer more comfort and freedom to users; something plausible for a vehicle coming from Apple, as it seems sure about its autonomous driving technology and might get rid of the steering wheel as well as pedals.

The Apple car would depend on hands-off driving and might include an iPad for users to interact with. However, the company might still consider adding a steering wheel to enable passengers to take control in case of emergencies.

When Will Apple Car Hit The Roads?

Vanarama's render looks something close to what Apple might be planning, as they are inspired by patents the company has filed. As per Bloomberg, the company might go for a design that is similar to the Lifestyle Vehicle developed by Canoo, where passengers can sit along the sides of the car and face each other.

While the renders and speculations sound exciting, it goes without saying that the Apple car is still years away from production. The current aim of the company would be to launch the car sometime in 2025, but going by current development, we can expect some delays along the way.