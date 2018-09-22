Best Gmail alternatives you can use now

Related Articles
- Third-party app developers can still read your Gmail
-
- Google to shut 'Inbox by Gmail’ app by end of March 2019
- 5 free Chrome extensions and apps to fix common Gmail issues
- Google introduces ‘Undo sent email’ feature for Gmail on Android
- Google releases ‘Confidential Mode’ for Gmail on Android
- Google introduces the self-deleting email feature for Gmail
Gmail debuted in 2004. It has dominated the email platform for over a decade. But a lot of this has to do with the monopolization of the market. Last year, it was confirmed that about 1.2 billion users were using Gmail. Although Gmail is at top of the food chain, it is nowhere close to the top of the line when it comes to the innovativeness and utility of the features that it is packed with.
There are a number of features that are available in other email alternatives that solve problems and answer a need that wasn’t addressed by Gmail. Let’s take a look at some of the best alternatives to Gmail that are available out there.
iCloud Mail
It is sleek, it is not bombarded with ads. And if you're already an Apple user, you should definitely add this service to your device. Sign up with your Apple ID and you can enjoy 5GB of free storage space and an upload limit of 20MB for individual files.
Outlook
The emails service by Microsoft boasts over 400 million active users and it also allows its users to manage all of their email accounts from different providers in one platform without having to switch between apps. It also prioritizes emails in a Focused Inbox.
Video calls and chats are supported because Skype comes inbuilt and information like flight itineraries are automatically added to your calendar.
Zoho Mail
The features of this service are minimalistic and user-friendly, and it comes bundled with Zoho Docs. The app allows its users to share and collaborate on text documents, spreadsheets and presentations.
Mail.com
Owned by German internet company United Internet, this service offers over 200 domains to choose from.
It offers 2GB of storage, a mobile service and it allows users to send attachments of up to 50 MB.
Yandex
It is based in Russia and it provides 10 GB of free storage space and an upload limit of 30MB for each file.
The security and privacy features of the service is also quite good. It comes with built-in antivirus and protection against spam and fraud.
GMX Email
With a user base of 20 million users, GMX Email is making waves in the Email circles, this can be mainly attributed to the fact that they provide unlimited email storage, a free mobile service, and an integrated calendar. The service also scans all emails and attachments for threats, while unwanted mail is reduced by the seven antispam modules it uses.
AOL Mail
Launched in 1993, this free service provides unlimited storage and an upload limit of 25 MB to its users. It also has virus protection, spam filters and an instant messaging platform called AIM (AOL Instant Messenger) to chat with your contacts.
Yahoo Mail
Yahoo Mail is highly customizable. It supports personalized interface themes, Flickr, Dropbox and GIF integration, and smart views that organize emails into tidy categories.
Tutanota
With end-to-end encryption and for all emails and all data on your device (this includes contacts and attachments). This is the mail service that you should go for if you are concerned about your security.