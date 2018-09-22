Best Gmail alternatives you can use now

iCloud Mail

It is sleek, it is not bombarded with ads. And if you're already an Apple user, you should definitely add this service to your device. Sign up with your Apple ID and you can enjoy 5GB of free storage space and an upload limit of 20MB for individual files.

Outlook

The emails service by Microsoft boasts over 400 million active users and it also allows its users to manage all of their email accounts from different providers in one platform without having to switch between apps. It also prioritizes emails in a Focused Inbox.

Video calls and chats are supported because Skype comes inbuilt and information like flight itineraries are automatically added to your calendar.

Zoho Mail

The features of this service are minimalistic and user-friendly, and it comes bundled with Zoho Docs. The app allows its users to share and collaborate on text documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Mail.com

Owned by German internet company United Internet, this service offers over 200 domains to choose from.

It offers 2GB of storage, a mobile service and it allows users to send attachments of up to 50 MB.

Yandex

It is based in Russia and it provides 10 GB of free storage space and an upload limit of 30MB for each file.

The security and privacy features of the service is also quite good. It comes with built-in antivirus and protection against spam and fraud.

GMX Email

With a user base of 20 million users, GMX Email is making waves in the Email circles, this can be mainly attributed to the fact that they provide unlimited email storage, a free mobile service, and an integrated calendar. The service also scans all emails and attachments for threats, while unwanted mail is reduced by the seven antispam modules it uses.

AOL Mail

Launched in 1993, this free service provides unlimited storage and an upload limit of 25 MB to its users. It also has virus protection, spam filters and an instant messaging platform called AIM (AOL Instant Messenger) to chat with your contacts.

Yahoo Mail

Yahoo Mail is highly customizable. It supports personalized interface themes, Flickr, Dropbox and GIF integration, and smart views that organize emails into tidy categories.

Tutanota

With end-to-end encryption and for all emails and all data on your device (this includes contacts and attachments). This is the mail service that you should go for if you are concerned about your security.