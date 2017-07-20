Best ways to access websites without internet on your Android

Have you ever been in the scenario, where you having slow internet connectivity that takes lots of time to load web pages properly? In order to solve this problem, there is an app to read it offline.

With this app, you can download the complete website and browse them later even if you don’t have an internet connection. This can be quite useful at times. Below are the steps that you can follow to access websites in offline.

Step 1: Download and Install “Offline Browser" from Play Store for free.

Step 2: Now tap on the Add Symbol to add the link.

Step 3: Once you entered the link of the web page, give a title and then tap on the “Download” button. However, this download will take some time.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, you will find the web page saved as per the title was given by you. Now turn Off your mobile data or Wifi and check it.

Using Google Chrome

Google Chrome also has the option to download images, videos and entire web pages as well. You can access the website when you are offline as well. Follow the below steps for it.

Step 1: Make sure you have Google Chrome on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Open the browser and go to the page which you want to download.

Step 3: Now long press on the link and then choose “Download Link” option.

Step 4: Once it gets downloaded tap on the link to open the web page.