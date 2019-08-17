Just In
Browser Extensions For Online Security
It is often seen that due to the internet, we face certain security and privacy concerns. The website can track your browsing activities and can set a target with regular advertising. Some shady characters might even manage to access your digital accounts with trickery. There are several extensions in your browser which will reduce your chance to fall victim to the scam and for giving out the vital information.
Browser Extensions for Online Security
Avast online security
It is a well-known security software developer. It can use its database to detect any kind of threat so that you are not duped in any kind of force-fed malware or scam. If the site actually has a known threat, you can see the pop up even before the page starts loading. The rankings alongside the search results will show you which the safe sites to click are. It is an added bonus for you.
Ghostery
It is mainly applicable to Firefox, Chrome, Edge, and Safari. The marketers can help you to track down multiple sites and even helps you breakdown the tracking scripts. The pervasive trackers can be automatically blocked because of the technologies. The activities can be monitored across multiple sites. It actually limits the information that can be gathered. This will indirectly speed up browsing.
Keeper Password Manager
This is also supported in Edge, Safari, Firefox, and Chrome. To protect yourself from the web, the main thing is to keep the password close to your heart. Remembering multiple passwords is a really tough thing and requires hard work and effort. If you have a secured master password, to store everything, it is like a digital vault. A password manager can help you with it and support you with upgrades too.
Emsisoft
This browser security is applicable for Edge, Firefox and Chrome. It is quite reliable in the software business. The browser extension can also be used to check the sites. They have a huge list of dodgy sites and will help you to keep you away from the malware attacks and the other dangers. If you visit an unsafe page, you can see a warning. The setting screens and configurations can also help you to report the suspicious sites too.
Privacy Badger
It is supportive in Chrome and Firefox which was developed by Electronic Frontier Foundation. It maintains your data rights and privacy all throughout the web. The trackers that are already installed will help you through the script blocking. The sites cannot snoop on you and cannot break layouts or page functions. Sometimes the interactive element can be stopped from loading. The third-party trackers are also not allowed to monitor the activities.
uBlock origin
Ad infested mess is a severe problem nowadays. If uBlock runs in your browser, the intrusive ads and auto-playing media can be blocked. Even the malware-hosting sites and the tracking scripts are blocked. That way the privacy can be maintained and the pages can be launched faster. The extension is very easy to set up and operate.
