Can Satellite Internet Become The Next Big Thing In India?

OneWeb and Starlink are all set to launch their operations soon in India. In fact, both are in talks with the Government for the same. In addition, Amazon is planning to foray into the satellite internet segment and likely to have discussions with the Government soon.

"Talks with the DoS and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will happen on the necessary regulatory approvals to bring Amazon's high-speed broadband services to India via its Project Kuiper satellite constellation as part of the global launch," sources said.

Notably, mobile internet consumption has increased in the country despite a large chunk of the population still living in rural areas, which is why satellite internet services seem like a good option. Interestingly, Amazon is reportedly planning to invest $10 billion in building 3,236 low-earth orbit satellites; however, the company has not shared detailed plans for India yet.

What Are LEO Satellites?

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are known for offering communication facilities to large companies and individuals. These satellites are placed closer to earth so that they can send high-speed internet to the customers than fibre cables. Also, LEO satellites have the potential to give tough competition to other mediums.

However, satellite internet is expensive than Fibre and spectrum, which is why good for those places, where the deployment of fibre is not possible.

LEO Satellites Future In India

It is worth noting that the Department of Telecommunication has asked TRAI to issue norms for the sector as it can be a big after telecom and broadband services. The telecom ministry wants TRAI to suggest the spectrum bands and new licenses for satellite broadband players.

"Creating a new license category for LEO satellite gateway operations would add to redundant permits, so instead efforts should be to simplify processes and procedures of existing Satcom licenses to accommodate the LEO players," said a senior industry executive.

This move is expected to help three companies to launch their services soon in the country. Additionally, it is expected the competition is going to increase in the sector as OneWeb, Starlink, Amazon, and Hughes Communication have huge plans for the sector.

Furthermore, we also expect that Amazon and Hughes Communication's entry might decrease the price of the services as they are 30 times higher than the current 4G tariff packs.

