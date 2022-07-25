Just In
Deepfake Videos Are Plaguing Social Media; How To Spot Deepfakes?
Deepfake is probably one of the advanced technologies that have more disadvantages than benefits. It could be used to commit identity frauds, fake pornographic videos, and several other online crimes. That said, social media platforms are also witnessing a steady stream of deepfake videos. TikTok is one such place that has become a host to such content.
Deepfake videos are where a subject’s face or body has been changed using sophisticated tech and make them look like someone else (mostly a famous person). We have seen deepfake videos of people including Mark Zuckerberg, Barak Obama, Donald Trump, and many others, confusing many to believe that those videos are real. While deepfakes started as a fun, they’re increasing to be used to discredit famous personalities.
Deepfakes Aren’t A Fad
Deepfake videos have been circulating in every nook and corner of social media platforms, and users seem to be enjoying them. One notable example is the TikTok account named @deeptomcruise, which is known for posting deepfake videos of popular actor Tom Cruise making funny comments and actions. The account has managed to garner a follower base of 3.6 million people.
Deepfake might have been used for fun currently, but it’s only a matter of time before they become a concern for everyone. While deepfakes require advanced technology, it’s becoming more accessible with each passing day, making it difficult for detection software and regulations to curb them. So what needs to be done about deepfake videos?
How Deepfakes Can Be Misused?
The biggest risk that deepfake videos pose is the spread of fake news and disinformation. They are being used to destroy the reputation of famous celebrities and people who win their bread through their online reputation. Not just that, deepfake pornography is a huge point of concern and also the most common one.
As per deepfake detection software company Deeptrace’s 2019 report, around 96% of 14,000 deepfakes were pornographic. Moreover, deepfakes are also used for scams and identity frauds. According to a study, deepfake identity frauds have cost US financial institutions around $20 billion in 2020.
How To Spot A Deepfake Online?
To spot deepfake videos online, users need to first equip themselves with good detection skills. Thankfully, not all deepfakes are flawless and give off a fishy vibe right from the start. Users should look at the subject’s face closely before they start believing the things they say.
Users should see if the subject’s face is too smooth or if there are any cheekbone shadows. They should see if the mouth and eye coordination is natural and not forced. Besides, current deepfake videos struggle to maintain the original hairstyle, so that’s a good way to spot a deepfake.
Apart from that, users should also look if the figure in the video is doing something out of character such as performing in an adult clip or spreading misinformation about vaccines. Users should always judge the video on the reliability of the source. Doing further internet research will also allow them to understand if the video is real or a deepfake.
