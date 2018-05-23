Differences between H+, LTE, 4G and 3G explained here

2G

After 2G was launched in 1991, the previous mobile wireless network systems were retroactively dubbed 1G. The factors that set 2G apart from its predecessor were that the phone calls were digitally encrypted, the significantly higher efficiency on the spectrum and the introduction of data services for mobile.

2.5G

Advancements in hardware and infrastructure led to better data speeds, it was not officially christened ‘2.5G' but since it was a just a few steps below 3G, it is essentially that. The different variations of this type of network is given below:

a) GPRS: General Packet Radio Service (30-40 kbps)

This type of network is usually designated by the letter G appearing next to your bars.

b) EDGE: Enhanced Data for GSM Evolution (100-120 kbps)

Denoted by an ‘E,' this network is often called 2.75G to help distinguish it from GPRS.

3G

Networks were upgraded between 2004 and 2007 to equip them to be able to handle much more data. This network is capable of providing speeds of up to 2 Mbps.

H (High Speed Packet Access)

This network is often dubbed ‘3.5G' and is much faster than 3G connections.

H+:

The Evolved High Speed Access network was created before the emergence of 4G. This network offers the fastest speeds possible in a 3G network. They are able to mimic the speeds of 4G but are not considered so because they are unable to meet the standards of the ITU or International Telecommunication Union.

4G

The International Telecommunications Union or ITU have specific standards set which networks need to meet in order to qualify to be called 4G. Given below are the different types available:

a) LTE:

Providing up to 15 Mbps, this network intends to replace the 3G networks altogether by providing a major speed boost and the ways in which data is transmitted is also improved.

b) WiMax:

This network was initially intended to be a wireless home broadband service but it is now being improved to accommodate access by mobile phones as well. While the current version allows up to 40Mbps, the improvements that are supposed to be made promises revisions of up to 1Gbps.