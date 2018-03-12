Eight things you can do with the mAadhaar app

The Indian Government, true to its promise of a digital India, has launched an Android app that deals with your Aadhaar profile. Aptly termed 'mAadhaar’, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released it as the official app to store your Aadhaar information.
This means that the app can be used as a valid proof of your identity throughout, in case you’ve misplaced or forgotten your physical copy. Through the app, the user can also update information. However, there are other things the app is capable of that most users don’t know. Read on to know more.
Please remember that the mAadhaar app works only with an RMN (Registered Mobile Number). Your smartphone may support the app, but you won’t be able to use it if your number isn’t linked to your Aadhaar.
Update your Aadhaar details
Once you've installed the app, you can use it to complete your e-KYC and update any missing or additional information your profile lacks. The app allows this easy provision instead of having to stand in lengthy queues.
Lock/Unlock
Aadhaar now has a provision to lock your biometric details. This is to prevent the misuse and mishandling of information. Instead of logging in via a computer, the app can be used to protect your information as the user can access the lock option. You can unlock it anytime for a brief period before it gets locked again.
Share via QR Code
The mAadhaar app supports the sharing of data and information using a QR code. So, with a QR code scanner, one can retrieve your Aadhaar updates and other changes.
Store three Aadhaar profile
As stated earlier, the app only works with a registered mobile number, and if your number is linked to other Aadhaar cards, the app lets you store up to three different profiles. You can access them anytime you wish.
Update from anywhere
The app allows you to update your information from anywhere. All you need is a steady internet connection and the app allows you to make changes and share them.
Acts as a replacement
The mAadhaar app is your virtual identity. This means that even if you forget or misplace your Aadhaar card, the app can be used as proof of validity. This is a great boon if you think of portability.
e-KYC
Aadhaar e-KYC is an online process that verifies your identity and other subscriber details, which is otherwise a long process when dealing with physical copies. The app allows you to edit your Aadhaar information without having to take a step out.
Available only on Android
The mAadhar app is android exclusive only, for versions higher than 5.0 (Lollipop). But reports say that the government is working on the app so that it can be used on the iOS platform as well.
