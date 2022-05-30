Annoyed By Cookie Pop-Ups? Here’s How To Get Rid Of Them Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Cookie pop-ups might be the most annoying thing everyone faces while surfing the web. Since these pop-ups have been made necessary by authorities for most websites, there’s very little anyone can do about it. Lawmakers are concerned about firms harvesting user data by tracking users’ browsing histories. Still, it’s hard to love these cookie pop-ups.

Well, to be honest, most of us don’t even read the banners. This is where sites use dark patterns to trick users into accepting their terms and conditions. What if we tell you there are ways to bypass these pop-ups? Yes, that’s right, you can block these annoying warnings by using the following browser extensions:

I Don’t Care About Cookies

“I don’t care about cookies” does exactly what the name suggests. However, it does not take the more privacy-centric approach. This browser extension is capable of blocking cookie warnings. But if these cookies are important for a website to function seamlessly, it accepts the policy automatically. The extension can be downloaded for several browsers including Edge, Chrome, Opera, and Firefox. This tool can come in handy to filter lists for adblockers.

Super Agent

This is another great browser extension that auto-fills cookie pop-up forms. Users get the option to choose which tracking cookies they want to accept or decline. Based on the preferences of the users, the extension fills out the consent forms.

Besides, the team behind the extension claims to never store user data by default and warn them whenever a website isn’t complying with users’ preferences. The Super Agent browser extension can be downloaded for Edge, Safari, Chrome, and Firefox.

Consent-O-Matic

Similar to Super Agent, this browser extension is a great tool to get rid of annoying pop-ups. Users have the liberty to program the extension to apply their consent to new websites. The extension will go through the pop-ups on users’ behalf, however, it won’t work for all websites. It can be downloaded for Firefox, Safari, and Chrome browsers.

While there are many such tools that come with similar features, the aforementioned services could prove to be very effective. For users who don’t fancy third-party solutions, they can block all cookies from browser settings, but that could result in a hampered browsing experience.

