How Far Is The Edge Of The Universe? Can We Ever Make It There? Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Our cosmos came into existence after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago. Ever since the universe has kept expanding. The earliest images that astronomers can observe, as per cosmologists, have traveled 45-47 billion light-years since the Big bang. It means the observable size of the universe is around 93 billion light-years.

So how did the universe expand 93 billion light-years in 13.8 billion years? The answer to this question and whether we could ever reach the boundary of the observable universe and beyond can be found by understanding this aspect of physics.

Can We Travel Into The Unknown?

According to special relativity, close objects cannot move at speeds faster than light’s speed with regard to one another, however, for extremely far objects, there is no such law if the distance between them is growing. But this doesn’t mean they aren’t moving at the speed of light.

This goes on to prove that humans can reach the edge of the observable universe if they build a transportation system that can allow them to move faster than light and transcend spacetime by using wormholes, which most physicists believe is impossible.

Unfortunately, humans have no clue what lies beyond the observable universe, as there’s no way to measure it. However, several concepts try to explain what lies in the unknown. One concept says the universe beyond could be an endless expanse of matter seen in the observable universe.

Is There A Multiverse Beyond Observable Universe?

Back in 2008, researchers found something unusual and beyond expectation: galaxy clusters were traveling in the same direction at astronomical speeds, almost two million miles per hour.

Another theory argues with something called “dark flow.” Massive structures outside the observable universe affected by gravity are a possibility. The gravitational pull can be channeled through space-time warps or be a blend of energy and matter. But still, nothing can be said for sure, as this assertion is still debatable.

Another possibility is the “multiverse,” where parallel worlds can interact with one another. The theory also suggests that a Big Bang similar to the one that created our universe is possible as a result.

Best Mobiles in India