LIC IPO Allotment Status 2022: How To Check LIC IPO Allotment Status Online?

LIC IPO has been the talk of the town as business analysts claim this to be the biggest IPO of the year in India. Now, the share allocation of the public issue of the insurance giant in India has been announced. If you've bid for the LIC IPO, you can check your allocation status and more by following the steps mentioned below.

There are two ways to check the LIC IPO share allocation, and it can all be done in the comfort of your home using your phone or your laptop. You can check the LIC IPO allotment online on the BSE website or also use the KFintech website. Here are the steps to check the LIC IPO allotment for 2022.

How To Check LIC IPO Allotment On BSE Website?

The BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange website is one of the ways to check your LIC IPO allotment. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Firstly, open the BSE website or click on this direct link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Login and provide the details required like your LIC IPO application number, PAN number, and so on.

Step 3: Enter the captcha (if given) or select the I'm not a robot button and click on Submit.

Step 4: Once the details entered are correct, the page will refresh to reveal your LIC IPO allotment status.

How To Check LIC IPO Allotment Using KFintech Website?

The BSE website is an easy way to access the LIC IPO allotment details. That said, you can also check other websites like KFintech to check the status. To note, the KFintech website directs you to the official registrar's website. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the KFintech link to LIC IPO or simply click on this link https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus

Step 2: Now, click on the LIC IPO link

Step 3: Enter the details required like your Application Number or PAN or the DPID client ID

Step 4: Next, you will need to enter the LIC IPO application number. Also, enter the captcha and click on the submit button

Step 5: The page will reload to reveal your LIC IPO allotment status and other details.

