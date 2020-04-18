ENGLISH

    Identify Font With These 5 Chrome Extensions

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Google Chrome is an excellent browser for your desktop computer that incorporates extensions. If you are working as a photographer, developer or web designer, then these Chrome extensions will help you to enhance your productivity. We come across tons of fonts on the websites but many of them don't know how to use it. Chrome Font extensions will identify fonts from any photo or images quickly. There are many font identifier extensions available, but it is impossible to mention all of them. All Chrome extensions are safe and are available on the web-store. In this article, we will share the top 5 Chrome extensions to detect the fonts 2020.

    Font Finder
     

    Font Finder

    Font Finder is one of the advanced font identifier chrome extension that we are using right now. This feature is mainly used by web developers and designers, but beginners also use this extension to grab details on the fonts. Font Finder displays a pop-up box with all the information of the fonts. Font Finder can also change the font pattern on a live web page.

    Whatfont

    Whatfont

    Whatfont is the top-rated and popular Chrome extensions on the web-store. The best thing about the Whatfont is that it can detect the fonts quickly. You just need to tap on the Whatfont icon and click on the word. It displays the font name in no time. A nifty information box gets opened with details of the font like color, size, weight, etc.

    Font Scanner

    Font Scanner

    Font Scanner is unique than the other Chrome extensions. It does not readily detect fonts in the browser, but undergoes scanning and generates the font list. It helps the designers and developers to identify the family-font names. Font Scanner has to be used along with a different identifier Chrome extension such as Whatfont to capture more information.

    Fonts Ninja
     

    Fonts Ninja

    Fonts Ninja is a commonly used Chrome extension by the beginners to design the website or software. This extension will detect the fonts on websites accurately than other extensions. You can also purchase identified fonts directly.

    Font Picker

    Font Picker

    Font Picker is the lightweight Chrome extension that detects the font information from any software or website. It has a simple and clean user interface that detects and displays all the font details which it detects. Even though this extension is not very popular, it is best in its category.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
