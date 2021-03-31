JioFiber Vs Act Fibernet Vs Tata Sky Vs Hathway: Which 150 Mbps Broadband Plan Should You Choose? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio revised its JioFiber plan to provide internet benefits to users at Rs. 399. Following this move, ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky, and Hathway also launched affordable packs to offer data and calling benefits. Today, we are comparing the internet plans from JioFiber, ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky, and Hathway that ship 150 Mbps speed.

JioFiber Plan With 150 Mbps Speed: Check Details

Let's start with the JioFiber plan of Rs. 999, where users get 150Mbps speed. This plan also ships content from apps like Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, and more. This pack is offering 3300GB of data per month.

Act Fibernet Plan With 150 Mbps Speed: Check Details

This plan is known as ACT Silver Promo, where users get 150 Mbps speed. The plan is priced at Rs. 799; however, for six and 12 months' plan users have to pay Rs. 685 per month, which is less than a one-month plan. This plan also ships unlimited data, access to SonyLiv, Zee5, and other apps. Notably, this pack is designed for Delhi, whereas users in Bengaluru have to pay Rs. 1,085 per month for the 1000GB data.

Tata Sky Plan With 150 Mbps Speed: Check Details

Tata Sky is offering 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 150 Mbps speed with its internet plans. The 50 Mbps plan will cost you Rs. 2,097 for three months, while the 100 Mbps plan will cost you Rs. 2,400, and 150 Mbps speed is priced at Rs. 2,700 for the same period. These packs are offering unlimited data and calling benefits. These packs are not providing any content benefit.

Hathway Plan With 150 Mbps Speed: Check Details

Hathway is also offering 150 Mbps speed at Rs. 2,697 for three months and users have to pay extra for the installation. This plan is known as GPON Premuim_ULTD.

Which 150 Mbps Internet Plan Is Better?

It seems the plan from the ACT Fibernet is affordable and offering good benefits with a 150 Mbps speed plan. It also ships content from almost all leading apps like Zee5, SonyLiv, Hungama, and more. While JioFiber internet plan ships unlimited data and OTT apps at Rs. 999, which is costlier than ACT Fibernet. Similarly, Hathway and Tata Sky plans are costlier than ACT Fibernet that's why we suggest you choose the latter plan.

Notably, JioFiber plans are the same for all circles, while the ACT Fibernet, Hathway, and Tata Sky internet plans are different for all circles. So, we suggest you choose your plan carefully because prices may differ. Besides, JioFiber is a new brand in comparison to these three, so there are chances that it might bring different plans for different circles.

