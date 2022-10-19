Earth Might Not Be The Only Planet Experiencing Extreme Heat Waves

Photo Credit: NASA/James O’Donoghue

Astronomers have been shocked after discovering an extraordinary heat wave in the gas giant Jupiter’s atmosphere. The temperatures surged to a whopping 1,292 degrees Fahrenheit. The observation was made by a team of researchers led by James O’Donoghue, a planetary scientist at the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This extreme heat wave stretched to around 80,000 miles, which is equivalent to 10 Earths. The heat wave was moving from Jupiter’s poles to the equator at tremendously high speeds of more than 600 mph. The paper was published in the journal Nature last year.

Why Is Jupiter So Hot?

Astronomers still have no answers for why the gas giant experiences extreme temperatures, even without these heat waves. The planet only gets 4% of the warming sunlight compared to our planet, which should ideally make it a lot colder.

Besides, estimates suggest that the planet’s upper atmosphere should be around -99 degrees Fahrenheit. However, observations have shown that Jupiter’s upper atmosphere is roughly the same temperature as Earth’s at around 788 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists have trying to solve this puzzle, nicknamed the "giant planet energy crisis," since the 1970s. Thankfully, they might be closer to finding all the answers. The team of researchers presented their theory at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2022, explaining how Jupiter’s auroras might have caused the extreme heat wave.

Unlike auroras on Earth that occur only during extreme solar wind activity, Jupiter’s atmosphere has auroras permanently. The team of researchers suggests that these auroras can get so intense that they heat the regions around the planet’s poles. The heat moves to other areas of the planet due to strong winds.

Not Everything Is Hot Around Jupiter

While the study gives an insight into how the Sun could have effects on not only Jupiter but also other planets in our solar system, not everything is super hot around the gas giant. We are talking about the two famous moons of the planet -- the icy cold Ganymede and the planet’s largest moon Europa.

Recently, a team of researchers used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope located in Chile to take a close look at the moons’ surfaces. The team captured the most detailed images of these moons, allowing them to determine their chemical compositions.

Europa will be on NASA’s radar for its upcoming Europa Clipper mission. Astronomers believe the moon features a subsurface liquid ocean and could potentially hold signs of alien life.

