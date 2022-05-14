List Of Best Free VPNs For Your Smart TV In 2022 Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

You must have heard of or used VPN aka Virtual Private Network before. There are a lot of advantages in using VPN. A VPN changes the IP address of the device you are using and makes it look like you are located elsewhere to be able to access the site. Firstly, you can bypass geo-restrictions of streaming services and websites with one.

Also, it keeps the data secured as it routes the data via its servers and encrypts the same before sending it to the website that you are heading to. All you need to do is just connect to a VPN server and access the content you want with complete anonymity online. What's more, it hides your browsing history as well.

Given the benefits of using a VPN server, if you were looking for a free VPN after sifting through a slew of apps to get a quality product, then you can check out the list of free VPN services we have listed here for your smart TV. Keep in mind that not all free VPN services offer a decent experience as they will be filled with ads, and offer no privacy policy, thereby risking your data unlike what it has to actually do. The VPN services we have listed are top-rated and offer a good experience. You can upgrade to the paid plan if you like the service to get all the features.

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN offers a free VPN service with a whopping 10GB of access per month with zero ads and unlimited speeds. It supports streaming services, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and torrenting despite being a free VPN. It is a breeze to set up the same and there are many free apps. There is 256-bit AES encryption and a no-log policy.

TunnelBear

Another free VPN is TunnelBear for Android, which includes benefits, including 500MB of data per month, ease of use sans a credit card to sign up, servers in 23 countries, and more. Also, it offers the no-log policy and has an option to upgrade to the premium plans starting from $17 per month.

Kaspersky VPN

The free VPN by Kaspersky works great but has its own limitations as the other services. It offers 6GB per month, which is split into 200MB per day with no option to get additional free data. There are many server locations but it is possible to choose only with the paid plan and the free one will choose the closest server automatically.

Hotspot Shield VPN

This is another good free VPN service for Android TV. It offers 500MB of data per day, which is 15GB of data per month. You can start using it without providing your email address or credit card details. You can just Connect and start using the service. Again, it does not let you choose the server of your choice and there are ads.

Avira Phantom

Another free VPN is Avira Phantom, which offers a monthly data allowance of 500MB. The service lets you connect to any of the 40 locations as per your choice. The sign up process is easy and it lets you browse anonymously. With the free plan, you can access almost all aspects except for a couple of paid features.

Hide.me

The Hide.me VPN limits you to use only 10GB of data per month with the free server. There are five server locations and it will not log your activities, thereby assuring that it won't harvest your data. The paid plan starts from $4.99 per month.

Speedify VPN

Speedify is a VPN service for Android that offers 2GB of data for a month for free but it can be used only on one device. You can easily set up the service without an account. You need to download the app, connect, and start using it. Speedify assures a no-logging policy, which is total anonymity online.

ProtonVPN

The last one on our list is ProtonVPN. It offers complete anonymity online, and has three server locations. It is easy to set up the VPN and create an account. You can get a trial for seven days for free without any ads.

