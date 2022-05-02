Meta Plans On Replacing Your Laptop With VR headset: Is It Possible? Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Mark Zuckerberg wants to match the level of iPhones when he announces his company Meta’s next VR headset. He wants it to be a huge leap for the VR space with mass consumer adoption of the tech. To do so, Meta aims to replace your laptops with goggles.

A New Dimension To Corporate Metaverse

The company is reportedly working on a premium VR headset called Project Cambria, which was briefly teased at the company’s Connect conference. The VR headset will come equipped with some never-seen-before tech on such as eye-tracking and facial recognition monitoring that will record the user’s facial expressions.

When fused with the headset, these technologies will enable users to communicate, work, and even collaborate with other users more efficiently in the corporate metaverse.

Replacing Laptops With VR Headsets

Zuckerberg believes that the experience will “[replace] your laptop or work setup,” reports TechCrunch. the device is said to cost $299 more than the mainstream Quest 2 headset. When the device launches, Meta’s enterprise-centric VR headset will go against the likes of Microsoft’s HoloLens, HTC Vive, and others in the consumer AR, and VR space.

But before Project Cambria goes live, Meta is expected to be working on another headset dubbed Nazare, which could see the light of day in 2024. The device is touted to offer a full AR experience, wide field-of-view, and a form factor that could be accepted by the masses. According to a report from The Verge, Zuckerberg is taking a personal interest in the project, and pumping in enough capital so that no stone is left unturned.

Apple Aiming To Replace iPhones

Even Apple is said to be working on its version of the AR headset that will eventually replace the iPhones; however, the project seems to have been hit with some delays. As per known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will replace the iPhone within just a decade - by 2032.

"Currently, there are more than one billion active iPhone users," said Kuo. "If Apple's goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years, it means Apple will sell at least one billion AR devices in 10 years."

