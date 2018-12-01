9 credit or debit card online security tips you should know

Card information

Your account details and card information are something you write down or have it accessible some place. Often, we store it on our drives or on our browsers. Keep it in the inbox, typically Gmail, or in a notepad. All of these are vulnerable to theft. Numbers, accounts, cards are usually synced, therefore, making hacking easy. Never store your card details online, in your mail, or on phone. If it's inevitable, store it offline and use a trustworthy app to lock it.

Online transactions

Always do your transactions either on your personal computer or mobile. Never go for public computers or shared devices. They are highly vulnerable to attacks.

Autofill

It's a friendly browser feature, which keys in your data automatically when you're filling a document online or entering your details. While it saves time, your card information is liable to be stolen if saved online. Even if it takes time, fill in the details manually with extra care.

Keyboards

Keylogging enables a person to keep track of the keys pressed on a particular keyboard. Online transactions usually provide a virtual keyboard which constantly changes. It's best to use them as they leave no trace.

URL

You may have noticed URLs starting with ‘http://'. Choose the websites that have ‘https' since the extra letter means the site is secure. It usually comes with a green lock icon in the address bar. Your information won't be stolen while visiting these sites.

CVV

Card Verification Value (CVV) is a security feature. It's usually found behind the card as a three-digit number. This is used sometimes when the PIN cannot be used. Scratch the number from the card, but make certain it's recorded elsewhere, or memorized.

Sharing

Sharing OTPs, login passwords over emails and phones is asking for trouble. You will have read several news reports about massive hacking attacks on emails, retrieving crucial information from thousands of accounts. Never leave a trace of what you share online. It's best not to reveal OTPs or passwords to anyone.

Messages

Beware of fraudulent messages. Never does a bank send messages asking for details. Also, as a plus point, if any such message contains a link to a webpage, presumably the bank's, do not access it. Always open it using the URL through a browser.

Apps

Download only official apps. There are several fake apps that circulate in the app store. The banks will usually have a link to download their app.