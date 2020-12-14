Noteworthy Technology Battles Of 2020

Well, if this wasn't surprising, you should know that the game also faced a ban in home-country China and three other countries. Since then, a lot of developments have taken place and we bring you all the important updates related to PUBG ban, Apple Vs Epic Games and other battles that shook the technology space in 2020.

Apple & Google Vs Epic Games

It all started with Epic Games pushing an update on App Store and Google Play Store that facilitated iOS and Android users purchase V-Bucks directly from the official store of Epic Games, thus leaving the tech giants out of their promised 30% commission. Fortnite had it coming and as expected, Apple responded by delisting Fortnite from the App Store on the same day. Google followed the suite and also delisted the game from the Play Store for Android users.

In an Epic reply, Epic Games released the iconic ‘Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite' which recreated the iconic advert with one of the game's characters. Epic also released a statement challenging Apple's hold over the market and how the tech giant is making users pay more for taking monetary benefits to fill its own pockets. The statement read, "Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984".

Right after releasing the video, Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple over App Store dominance. Things got interesting when Microsoft backed Epic Games in its fight against Apple. Microsoft even filed a letter of support for the legal battle in favour of Epic Games that talked about Apple's unruly step of blocking Epic games from accessing Unreal Engine, which is required to push timely updates to address bugs.

As per the recent update in the legal battle, Apple won't be forced to re-list the Fortnite on its App Store and Epic Games is banned from publishing and distributing new games on App Store. However, Apple is also told by the court to not retaliate against the Unreal Engine. Both the corporations will now head to court for a trial in May 2021. Will Apple face consequences for its anti-competitive and dominance nature over app distribution? Let's wait and find this out next year.

PUBG Mobile Ban

PUBG's ban could easily be the top highlight of India's tech news in 2020. While it wasn't a battle between tech giants, it became a big fight for PUBG Mobile to survive in the Indian gaming space. The ban came after several Chinese apps, including PUBG, were found engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. In its reply, PUBG Corporation revoked distribution rights for the game in India from Tencent. The corporation stated that it is preparing to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. The corporation with support from its parent company KRAFTON plans to make investments worth USD 100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

As per most recent reports, PUBG Mobile can make a comeback in India on December 25; however, we doubt this timeline as PUBG Mobile has not received clearance to operate in India. All things considered, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for avid PUBG fans in India who are eagerly waiting for an official comeback of the most popular game in the country.

Google Vs Huawei

Things are just getting started for Google and Huawei in a long battle for a sustainable future in selling powerful devices to the world. Google might not be missing out on much in the battle but smartphone enthusiasts and Huawei are at a big loss here. The Mate 40 Pro couldn't launch in India and several other markets due to lack of Google services which eased up the competition for Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Vivo in the Indian smartphone space.

Amidst this waging war with Huawei, the Chinese tech giant is working towards refining its very own HarmonyOS and populating its app store to kill the dependency on the search engine giant. Even if Huawei comes up with clean and intuitive software capable to support flagship devices like Huawei, I am skeptic that the company's mobile phones will see an official launch in India.

The recent face-off between the armies of both the countries in eastern Ladakh has escalated things to new heights. It was only after the growing tension between the two nations that India decided to ban PUBG along with 223 Chinese apps.

If you can't resist Huawei Mate 40 Pro, you can import it from the UK. The phone is not officially launched in India.

Facebook Antitrust Lawsuit 2020

Facebook's acquisition of Instagram (2012) and WhatsApp (2014) seemed pretty seamless but the social media giant has now been hit by two big antitrust lawsuits. The lawsuits, filed by Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general, allege that Facebook strategically neutralized the emerging competition that could have hit its dominance in future. The ongoing investigation talked about 2012 emails revealing Mark Zuckerberg's classic monopoly behaviour, which reminds us of Apple's app-store dominance.

Lawmakers aren't happy about Facebook's anti-competitive acquiring methods and believe that big internet giants like Facebook shouldn't have a free hand on young emerging tech startups that can add value to the technology space and smartphone user-experience. That said, the US Government is now seeking a breakup of the company by overturning the past acquisitions. If FTC wins, Facebook might have to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp.

This seems to be the right thing as Facebook has largely failed to add any real value to the photo-sharing app post-acquisition. The entire process of adding monetization to an app like Instagram has turned it into a money-making platform where photography as an art seems to have lost the meaning.

We would like to know your views about the antitrust lawsuit on Facebook, PUBG Ban and the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games. We are closely following the aforementioned tech battles and will update the space with new developments.