    Online Shopping: Don’t Fall For These 5 Scams This Festive Season

    By
    |

    It's the festive season and its raining discounts on e-commerce portals in the country. Especially, Flipkart and Amazon are offering lucrative discounts and buyers starting from today to October 4. Many consumers wait for the festive season to buy their favorite products as they will be lured by discounts and cashbacks.

    Online Shopping Scams
     

    While it is beneficial to make purchases during the festive season, there are some pitfalls that you need to be careful about. Well, it is the time for scammers to make quick bucks from prospective buyers in various forms. As digital payments and online shopping are emerging concepts and many people are sure to fall for scams easily. So, here we have listed the common scams that you shouldn't fall for this festive shopping season.

    Feedback Call Scam

    A new scam making the rounds on the internet is the so-called executive calling you to get feedback on the purchase you have made online after the delivery. The person claiming to be an executive will lure you saying you have won a car or hundreds and thousands of cash prize for purchasing the product. The actual scam is that the person on the other end will ask you to transfer a registration fee in order to process the gift. So, stay away from scammers who ask you to pay for the gift.

    WhatsApp Messages About Offers

    WhatsApp is not new for scammers. Many people who want to deceive others take to the instant messaging platform to circulate fake messages. Scammers will send messages about discounts on popular products that could be lucrative. These are phishing attempts that will lure you to share your online banking credentials so that they can steal your money.

    Credit Card Offers

    You might get calls from random numbers claiming to offer credit cards or enhance the limit of your existing credit card. They may even say that your existing card has been blocked and might ask you the login credentials to unlock the same. This is a scam that you should be aware of to safeguard your money.

    Coupon Scams For Freebies

    A few years back, coupon codes were highly searched for and were used to get attractive discounts. However, there are chances to fall into a trap while searching for coupons on the internet. There are coupons used by scammers to make you fall for discounts and lead you to trouble. Do make sure to stay away from this type of phishing attempt.

    Fraud Websites

    When you take to the search engines to search for online portals, there are chances to be redirected to fraudulent websites. So, ensure to check the URL of the website before you purchase any product. During the seasonal sale period, there are many fake pop-ups and sites that might steal login details and lead you to phishing.

