Smart Home Tech Upgrades That Can Skyrocket Its Adoption

Overcoming these hurdles could make the smart home technology more appealing to people who have been skeptical about adopting it. But if the industry wants to scale up adoption, there are some aspects where companies need to make long-term improvements. Let's dive into the details.

A Fully Automatic System

Installing a smart home has become way easier in recent times. Companies are trying to eliminate unnecessary hurdles; Amazon's process is a testament of the same: With compatible devices, all users are required to do is plug the device in, fire up the Alexa app to the Devices tab, and they'll get a pop up that will drive them through the process.

But imagine an even better solution - buying smart bulbs, installing them, and having them pair with the user's platform of choice on their own. However, it could be tricky to achieve, as the tech would need a hub that continuously scans for new devices. Also, there should be a system in place that prevents the devices from connecting to a neighbor's home. But a fully automatic system is the way to go.

A Slew Of Supported Accessories

People new to smart homes might find it hard to find the list of accessories compatible with their platform. Most people search on Google only to find a handful of articles that solve their query. Apple is one of the few that provides a thorough list of accessories, but they have a low number of HomeKit partners.

Such lists should be readily available for users since people spend hours researching on the internet, especially if they're looking for niche accessories such as air purifiers. IT would be even better if there's a list of devices that support platform features such as Apple HomeKit Secure Video.

Infusing More Machine Learning

Machine Learning has made it to the industry, but it is still missing from some important areas like app-based automation shortcuts. Platforms including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa keep a track of users' accessory use, so it makes sense for them to suggest shortcuts based on frequent actions.

If a user keeps switching on the lights at sunset every day, it should handy pushing a similar routine. This can be achieved completely by using AI processing or machine learning. Users might not want such functionality for smart locks, but it could prove to be pretty handy for switching on lights at sunset without having to schedule anything in particular.

Greater Multi-User Functionality

When speaking of families, there should be streamlined management for homes that have multiple users. While many platforms come with multiple profiles and parental control options, those systems aren't very consistent, and they don't allow limiting someone's access to the system.

Primary account owners should be given the ability to limit a child's control depending on their profile or voice, choosing what items they can interact with. Besides, users should be able to transfer even a single device without having to factory reset and enable the new owner to handle the installation.