SpaceX Launching New Cargo Dragon Capsule to ISS: When and Where to Watch?

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX seems all set to launch its new Cargo Dragon spacecraft on a supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch is scheduled for November 27, 12:50 AM (IST).

SpaceX will be live streaming the early stages of the launch showcasing its powerful Falcon 9 rocket that will ferry the Cargo Dragon spacecraft into orbit on its maiden flight to the orbital outpost.

When Is CRS-26 Mission Launching?

The event will involve the first flight of the C211 spacecraft, which is the space company’s cargo vehicle that features a second-generation design. The first version of the latest design embarked on its maiden voyage to the ISS in December 2020.

SpaceX will be using the Dragon 2 cargo capsule for the resupply mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming launch will expand SpaceX’s fleet to three vehicles. The new design enables the spacecraft to dock with ISS autonomously, an ability missing from its precursor. The old version required help from ISS’ robotic arms for the docking procedure.

The space company also has a fleet of four Crew Dragon capsules which is expected to grow in the coming years. SpaceX has launched six astronaut flights so far, with the first crewed missions to the ISS launching in 2020.

SpaceX Launch Livestream Details

After being hit with a few launch delays, SpaceX will be targeting November 27, 12:50 AM (IST) launch window. The liftoff will happen from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If things don’t go according to plan, SpaceX will aim for a backup launch opportunity, slated for 12:28 AM (IST), on November 28.

The company’s official Twitter account will be sharing timely details of the launch. Interested viewers can watch the mission on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Multiple cameras at the launch site will provide viewers with real-time footage of the launch, as well as views of the first-stage separation. The Dragon capsule is scheduled to dock with ISS around 6:00 PM (IST) on Sunday, November 27

Upgrading ISS’ Power System

The Dragon capsule will carry hardware for ISS on the CRS-26 resupply mission. It will feature a new set of International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs), which will be installed aboard the ISS to upgrade its power system.

Since it’s Thanksgiving time, the cargo will also include ice cream, spicy green beans, stuffing, and other traditional favorites for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Best Mobiles in India