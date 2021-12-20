Technologies That Became Obsolete In 2021; Will You Ever See Them Again?

Some of these ideas have stayed for years only to be replaced by better iterations in 2021. As we welcome a new year, it's time to bid adieu to some of these technologies and welcome their new versions.

Wired Headphones Are Gone

Gone are the days when we used to enjoy our favorite music tracks, talk for hours on calls, or avoid awkward social gatherings using wired headphones. And, who can forget the immense skill required to untangle them once they are out of your pocket. Well, 2021 might be the last of what we saw of wired headphones.

Wired headphones have now been replaced by true wireless headphones that saw the light of day in 2016 when Apple launched them alongside its iPhone. Now, almost every brand has one pair of wireless headphones under its belt. The kind of freedom these wireless devices offer can't be matched by their wired counterparts. Wired headphones have become so obsolete that some companies have even stopped bundling them with their phones.

Analog Watches Got Replaced

Smartwatches also saw a steep surge in their sales in 2021. After the pandemic hit the world, fitness became the utmost priority for many. Hence, the Apple Watch and other smartwatches exploded in popularity. With starting prices as low as Rs. 5,000, there are very few reasons to not buy a smartwatch and grab an analog timepiece.

As we enter another year, this shift is bound to happen at a faster pace. Apart from telling you the time, smartwatches also keep you updated with your health vitals and other notifications. If you want to make a classic style statement, then an analog watch would suffice, or else just grab a smartwatch.

No More Standalone GPS Devices

GPS is going nowhere, but you might not see standalone GPS devices going forward. The year 2021 saw several systems that featured advanced GPS systems. Now, most people turn to their cars or smartphones to navigate their way to their destinations.

Most modern cars feature infotainment systems that integrated GPS navigation. Even older vehicle owners are leaving their standalone GPS devices and turning to Google Maps and Apple Maps, both of which provide accurate navigation. For people who like wandering internal paths, there are several apps that got your back.

Say Goodbye To Physical Storage

We all have some sort of physical storage device just lying around somewhere in our house. But in most cases, these devices are now only collecting dust and not your data. Almost everyone has made a shift to digital storage or clouds for storing their important files.

Since there are several streaming services available online, not many keep their movie/video collection on a hard drive. People have now turned to Google Docs, iCloud, or Microsoft Office 360 for keeping their files safe. Why worry about an external storage device when all your information can be saved on the cloud.

Point-And-Shoot Digital Cameras Are History

Smartphone cameras have become so advanced that they ended the lifespan of digital cameras. Smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro feature such great cameras that even accomplished photographers are ditching their digital cameras and taking up smartphone photography. While smartphones are still a few years away from replacing DSLR cameras, point-and-shoot cameras might not find a place in your bag anymore.