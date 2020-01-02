Top 10 Ways To Fix Google Assistant Routines Not Working Issue Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

The annual updates make Google Assistant a lot better. The AI-powered speakers along with controlling the thermostats, fans, lights, and other appliances is a great feature. One of the coolest features is the Routine although it does not work for some users. It executes a lot of tasks with the help of just one simple command, be it listening to news podcasts, calendar entries or daily weather reports. But the problem of Google Assistant routines can be solved in various ways.

1. Rebooting the phone: App related issues can be solved by rebooting the phone.

2. Updating OS: Open Settings, go to About phone, click on system updates, check for updates in the operating system. It can update automatically if it has been pre-installed. Many security and privacy features are also offered. The update can also be downloaded from the play store. Go to play store and check for the updates,

3. Removing the AI apps: You should uninstall any other AI-powered apps as conflicts might be faced when you control the settings or any other aspects, like Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana.

4. Typing the Command: You can type the command instead of speaking it which works for many users. Open the Google Assistant, when you see the keyboard type the command. Typing the command speeds up the process as if you don't speak your command in a loud and clear voice the Assistant may not understand your voice.

5. Disabling the digital well being: Digital well being can interfere with the way the Google Assistant Routine works so you should disable the app and see how it works. If it does not work even then, you will have to uninstall it and submit the feedback to Google so that they can resolve the issue.

6. Using only one language: You should use the same language for your smartphone as well as for your google assistant. Installing more than two languages can be a huge issue. You can change the default language to the language that you can set it to. Since Google Assistant best works in English, it's better to install it in English.

7. Setting up the routine again: If the recent update has created some problems in your phone, then you should delete the routine and then set it up again from scratch. Go to My Activity and select other Google activities. Delete the Routine and create a new one. Tap the profile picture and then select the routines that are seen in the Assistant Tab.

8. Checking and Resetting the App Permissions: They should have the permission to make it work correctly. For that Open the settings then tap on Manage Apps. Search for Google in it and then open it. Click on App permissions and toggle all the options.

9. Cache and App Data: Go to App permissions then tap on clear data. Clear cache and clear data will remove the old data too.

10. Removing and Re-adding Google Account: Tap on Sync after opening Settings, click on more to remove the account. Then re-add the Google account again.

