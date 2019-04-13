Ways to fix 'WiFi connected but no Internet' issues

Check your router/modem

See if your ADSL cable is properly connected to your router, if it isn't, pull it out and reconnect it again. Check for physical damage and get a new one if it's broken. Take a look at the wires on the adapter and router as well.

Check Router Lights

When you turn your router on, look at the lights. There are 3 lights on the router that should be open. The Internet light should be stable and not flickering. The Wi-Fi indicator light should blink at first and then become stable.

If any of these don't flicker or turn red instead of green, this means that all the cables have been checked. The problem is then at the ISP's end and they should be contacted to confirm and resolve the issue.

Restart your Router

Reinitializing your internet connection is sometimes the best way to fix your internet problem. If your adapter and router plugged into a power source then turn off the switch as well.

Troubleshooting from your Computer

Go to the network icon on your task tray, right-click on it to bring up the network options and then click on Troubleshoot problems. And then when this is done, Windows Network Diagnostics will start detecting the problem with the network. The tool will try to fix the problem or redirect you to the page where you can fix it.

Flush DNS Cache From Your Computer

DNS cache is temporary data stored by your device's operating system. Sometimes the data might get corrupted causing problems while opening a website. So you can Flush DNS cache to fix your problem. Press Windows + R key on your computer and then type cmd to open the command prompt. Then type the command ipconfig/flushdns on the command prompt and hit Enter. This will successfully flush the DNS resolver cache.

Proxy Server Settings

When you connect your computer to another network, it picks up a custom proxy server setting from that network. If you connect your device to another network, the connection won't happen because the manual proxy server settings are being used.

To fix this, go to Control Panel, click on Internet Options, in the Internet Properties window, go to Connections tab and click on LAN settings. Make sure everything is unchecked in the Local Area Network (LAN) Settings window and press OK. This will automatically override the manual proxy server settings.

Change the wireless mode on your Router

Use your router's IP address by entering it into the URL box and log in with credentials. Once you're done, find Wireless mode under wireless settings, the mode should be changed to 802.11b. If you are still not able to reconnect, try different versions to reconnect to them.

Update outdated Network drivers

Press Windows + R keys and enter devmgmt.msc on it to open Device Manager. Navigate to Network Adapters and expand it. Right click on your network and choose Update Driver Software from the options. From the two options that you get, choose Search automatically for updated driver software. The updated driver software for your device will be automatically downloaded and installed to fix the Wi-Fi error.

Reset your Router and Network

Resetting your Router to factory settings will technically make your router a new one without any account or password protection. All of your networking components will be back to their original settings as well. Windows will delete and forget all of your stored Wi-Fi credentials. You need to press the reset button on your router. This is usually inside a tiny hole which you need to use a paper clip or a pin to access it.

You can access Network Reset from the start menu to reset your network. Click on the Reset Now button on the new window to reset your network and restart your computer with new settings.