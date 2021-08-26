What Is Airtel Office Internet And How Is It Different From Other Broadband Packs? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently launched several benefits with an aim to increase its revenue from the enterprises' segment. The company has also launched Office Internet from its customers. The Airtel Office Internet plans are completely different from other plans as it is specially designed for enterprises customers.

Benefits With Airtel Office Internet Plans

According to Airtel, Office Internet services offer superior connectivity with tools for management. The company also claims that users will get high-speed internet, integrated device security, Static IP, unlimited video conferencing, calling, parallel ringing, and Google Workspace.

Airtel Office Internet Plans In India

Notably, the company offers seven plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 6,999, Rs. 9,999 per month.

Let's start with Rs. 499 plan is known as the Basic pack, where users will get 40 Mbps speed. The second pack of Airtel Office Internet is known as the Standard pack of Rs. 799 pack, where users will get 100 Mbps speed.

The Rs. 999 plan will offer device security, BlueJeans licenses, DNS security by Cisco, free parallel ringing service, and one static IP. It includes 200 Mbps speed and is known as Advanced pack.

The Rs. 1,499 plan provides Google Workspace licenses, BlueJeans licenses, DNS security by Cisco, one static IP, free parallel ringing service, 300 Mbps speed. This pack is known as the Premium pack.

Airtel Office Internet High-end Plans

Apart from these packs, the telecom operator offers three high-end packs of Rs. 3,999, Rs. 6,999, and Rs. 9,999. The first plan in the high-end segment of Rs. 3,999 offers 1 Gbps speed, security up to 10 devices, four licences of Bluejeans, Google Workspace licenses, static IP, and free parallel ringing service.

The Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 9,999 are the costly plans of Airtel Office Internet. These packs offer 1 Gbps speed, Google Workspace licenses, static IP, free parallel ringing service, security up to 10 to 20 devices, and licenses of Bluejeans. Notably, Airtel is expanding its offering for its customers so that it can increase its overall user base.

