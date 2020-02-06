Wifi Dabba Vs Jio Fiber: Who Offers The Best Plans Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Providing data at cheap prices has become a new norm to attract users. Earlier, Reliance Jio launched plans with tempting benefits and became the leader in all segments such as broadband and telephone. However, there are high chances that the company will face tough competition from Bengaluru- based startup called Wifi Dabba.

The Wifi Dabba, which is also known as the country's first-ever low-cost internet service provider, is offering 1GB data at only Re. 1. Yes, you read that right. The company started its operation in 2017 and it used to offer 200MB data at Rs. 2 and in 2018 user used to get 1GB data at Rs. 2.

Currently, the company is offering its services in Bengaluru. But, it is expected to launch its services in other parts of the country. It is available at all Chaiwallahs and in prepaid sachets. The company has invested $1.7 million to develop this service.

Comparison With JioFiber And Airtel Xstream Plan: Details

The company offers 1GB data at Re.1, which is lower than the established brands like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream plans. For example, JioFiber's first plan starts at Rs. 699 which offers 150 GB data at 100Mbps. This plan is valid for one month and if you compare this plan with the WiFi Dabba plan, then the former is charging Rs. 4.6 per GB.

While Airtel that offers similar benefits is charging Rs. 4.6 per GB, which is costlier than WiFi Dabba. If the company introduced this plan in other parts of the country, then it would be very difficult for Reliance Jio to get subscribers.

It is worth mentioning that Wifi Dabba is offering three plans at this time, which starts at Re. 1 Rs. 10, Rs. 20. These plans offer 1GB, 5GB, and 10GB data, respectively. These plans are valid for one day but still if you compare then these plans are much cheaper than JioFiber, Airtel Xsteam, and ACT Fibernet.

Technology Used In WiFi Dabba

The company has announced that it is using a technology called Supernodes, which helps them to provide affordable plans. The company is offering data per second per every 20 kilometers from this technology. The company has developed Dabba for the router. Whereas other broadband providers are deploying fiber to provide internet services, which requires huge investment. So that's why there are charging that much amount.

