You Think Your Data On Cloud Is Safe? Think Twice!

Doing so makes it easy for organizations to develop and maintain mobile apps and websites as there is no worry about managing a server. But this could lead to many security concerns.

Security Loophole Putting User Data At Risk

Each cloud server has a unique IP address that enables users to connect and send data. After a firm is done using this address, it is provided to another client of the service provider. IP addresses change hands as often as every half an hour as companies change the service they use.

However, when organizations stop using a cloud server but do not remove references to the IP address from their systems, users can still send data to this address, thinking they are using the original service. Since it’s a trusted service, users’ devices send across sensitive information including GPS location, browsing history, and even financial data.

A cybercriminal can take advantage of this through the cloud by claiming IP addresses to receive traffic meant for other companies. The swift IP address turnover leaves a very little window to identify and fix the issue before attackers start gathering data. Once the cybercriminal gets hold of the address, they can continue to receive data until the organization finds out and fixes the issue.

Data Leak From Mobile Apps

A study found that thousands of businesses were leaking data from mobile apps and ad trackers. These apps were meant to share personal data with advertisers but leaked data to an attacker who controlled the IP address. Anyone with access to a cloud account could collect the same data from vulnerable firms.

Smartphone users share personal data through apps they use. A recent survey found that half of the smartphone users were comfortable sharing their whereabouts through apps. But this information could be used to steal their identity or hurt their reputation.

User Awareness Is Necessary

Personal data has seen several regulations in recent times, and users might trust the organizations they interact with to follow those regulations and not breach their privacy. But these regulations could be lacking something in fully protecting the users. It’s likely that even after taking responsible steps towards data protection many organizations do not practice good security, leaving users’ data vulnerable.

Users should be aware that when they share their personal data with organizations they are also depending on the security practices of those organizations. Users should try to reduce this exposure by limiting the amount of data they share and how many companies they share it with.

The cloud computing industry is witnessing a slow shift towards a responsible collection of user data. Google’s recent move aims to reduce data collection of personal information of users through mobile ads, which makes sure their security and privacy stay intact. While many steps are being taken to protect your data, it’s your responsibility as well to practice sharing a limited amount of data.