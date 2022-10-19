YouTube Scrubs Plan To Charge Additional Cost For 4K Content: Here's What Happened Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

YouTube recently trialed a new method of boosting its "YouTube Premium" subscriptions and revenue. The platform attempted to reserve 4K content streaming for paying subscribers. The method seems to have been shelved just as quickly as the trials began. 4K content on YouTube is a burden, even on the modern internet infrastructure, and isn't a preferred option for viewers. These may have been a few key considerations behind the reversal.

YouTube 4K Content Was To Be Reserved For Premium Members, But Idea Dumped

YouTube routinely tries to get people to buy a "YouTube Premium" subscription. The subscription has multiple benefits such as ad-free content, video and song downloads, and the ability to play videos in the background.

Earlier this month, YouTube started asking a few viewers to upgrade to the premium tier if they wanted to watch videos in 4K. In other words, YouTube was trying to lock 4K content behind a paywall. Non-paying visitors to YouTube would be limited to streaming in 1440p or 2K resolution.

So, after testing up to 12 ads on YouTube for non-Premium users, now some users reported that they also have to get a Premium account just to watch videos in 4K. pic.twitter.com/jJodoAxeDp — Alvin (@sondesix) October 1, 2022

YouTube and Google didn't confirm if they were trying out a new method of urging viewers to pay for a subscription. Alternatively, YouTube may have been reserving 4K as a perk for YouTube Premium members.

we've fully turned off this experiment. viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership. we're here if you have other q's — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2022

It appears YouTube has terminated the trial just as quickly and quietly as it had begun. The platform replied to a Twitter user confirming the platform has "turned off" the experiment. Moving forward, all viewers will be able to access content in 4K resolution. Although viewers have retained the ability to stream in 4K for free, it is not clear if they want to.

YouTube In 4K A Overhead For ISPs, Content Creators, And Perhaps Viewers Too?

Streaming video is by far the biggest burden on the internet infrastructure. It contributes to at least 75% of network traffic in most countries that allow access to platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and others. Hence, ISPs have long tried to get these companies to finance their infrastructure. Google and others have countered these attempts claiming they invest a lot in infrastructure to reduce the burden on ISPs.

A single YouTube video streaming in 4K requires a lot of data and an internet connection with high bandwidth. The requirement for lower resolutions is significantly lower. Moreover, there's little to no degradation in quality, and often goes unnoticed by the end user. It's no wonder the majority of viewers prefer not to stream in 4K.

Content creators, on the other hand, are increasingly producing and publishing content in 4K. This allows the creators and YouTube to offer content in multiple resolutions. YouTube app has the option to stream with "Auto" enabled, which dynamically adjusts the streaming resolution, and smartphone users usually prefer this setting to ensure videos play without excessive buffering.

YouTube abruptly stopped locking 4K content behind a paywall, presumably because it may have concluded there was no substantial gain. After all, YouTube Premium members already have access to 4K resolution, and non-paying users seldom stream in 4K Ultra HD.

