Here's How To Transfer up to Rs. 25,000 to Your Bank Account from FreeCharge Wallet Instantly

Related Articles
- Axis Bank acquires FreeCharge for Rs 385 crore
- FreeCharge and ToneTag partner to enable sound based payments
- FreeCharge will now let you purchase mutual funds
- Demonetisation: Follow These 5 Tips to Protect Your Paytm, Freecharge, MobiKwik Wallets From Hackers
- Demonetization Effect: You Can Now Bank Transfer Up to Rs. 50,000 Using Paytm, Freecharge, MobiKwik
- Freecharge's 'Wallet on Delivery' cross 1,00,000 Snapdeal deliveries
Based on the recent ban on the high denomination notes, the digital wallets including Paytm, MobiKwik, FreeCharge and other banking apps have seen a swift growth in their business.
In the wake to move India completely cashless, the mass has started depending on e-wallets more than on cash. However, being new to the wallet services, people often face several issues and have questions on how does the wallet app works, how to make transactions, and more.
SEE ALSO: Reliance Jio's DTH Service on the Cards: DishTV, TataSky, and Others Gear Up for the Race!
Earlier, we have explained how to transfer money to bank account from Paytm. Now, we will take you through the steps involved in transferring money from FreeCharge wallet to your bank account.
Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals
Download the FreeCharge App From App Store
To transfer money to a bank account, FreeCharge is a good option. However, not everyone knows how to use it. Hence, the first thing that has to be done is download and launch the app on your smartphone. The app is available for both iOS and Android users.
Create a FreeCharge Account
Open the app after it has been successfully installed. Enter the details including name, number, password and more and create your FreeCharge account.
Tap on My Account Details Option
After creating the account, go to your account, and you'll find the My Account Details button out there, simply click on it. After which, you'll be able to check out all the available vouchers, details like saved cards, bank accounts, edit profile, change password options and more. Well, right below your name, there will an option, "Add Money", click on it.
SEE ALSO: Grab OnePlus 3T Before Others from Amazon, Offer Limited For Just 1 Hour: Here's How to Get it
Add Money to Your FreeCharge Account
Clicking on Add Money option, FreeCharge will display your wallet balance, and will also allow you to add money from your debit card. All that has to be done is, click on Add Money option, and enter card details to transfer money to FreeCharge wallet.
Click on Send Money to Bank Option
After adding money to FreeCharge wallet, the user can click on "Send Money To Bank Account" option, enter the account holder's details including the name, account number, IFSC code, and at the amount.
Transfer Money to Bank Account
Right after you enter the details, click on Send option at the bottom of the screen. Note that the amount will be transferred in just a few minutes.
Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals