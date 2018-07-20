Here's How To Transfer up to Rs. 25,000 to Your Bank Account from FreeCharge Wallet Instantly

Download the FreeCharge App From App Store

To transfer money to a bank account, FreeCharge is a good option. However, not everyone knows how to use it. Hence, the first thing that has to be done is download and launch the app on your smartphone. The app is available for both iOS and Android users.

Create a FreeCharge Account

Open the app after it has been successfully installed. Enter the details including name, number, password and more and create your FreeCharge account.

Tap on My Account Details Option

After creating the account, go to your account, and you'll find the My Account Details button out there, simply click on it. After which, you'll be able to check out all the available vouchers, details like saved cards, bank accounts, edit profile, change password options and more. Well, right below your name, there will an option, "Add Money", click on it.

SEE ALSO: Grab OnePlus 3T Before Others from Amazon, Offer Limited For Just 1 Hour: Here's How to Get it



Add Money to Your FreeCharge Account

Clicking on Add Money option, FreeCharge will display your wallet balance, and will also allow you to add money from your debit card. All that has to be done is, click on Add Money option, and enter card details to transfer money to FreeCharge wallet.

Click on Send Money to Bank Option

After adding money to FreeCharge wallet, the user can click on "Send Money To Bank Account" option, enter the account holder's details including the name, account number, IFSC code, and at the amount.

Transfer Money to Bank Account

Right after you enter the details, click on Send option at the bottom of the screen. Note that the amount will be transferred in just a few minutes.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals