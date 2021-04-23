How To Check BSNL Bharat Fibre And AirFibre Data Usage Internet oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is known for providing high-speed and affordable internet packs in the country. It offers different internet packs in all circles. Also, the company has joined hands with telecom infrastructure providers and local cable operators to offer its services in those locations, where connectivity is not feasible. Besides, the telecom operator allows users to check their data usage. However, to check the data usage online users need to check these steps.

Currently, the company offers three methods to check data usage online. These three methods also enable AirFibre users to check the internet usage.

1: Check the broadband usage via the speed top-up link (without login).

2: Check the broadband usage via the company's SelfCare portal (with login).

3: Check the BSNL internet usage via the app.

How To Check BSNL Broadband Usage Via Speed Top-Up Link

Currently, this is the easiest way to check the BSNL broadband data usage without login. This method allows users to click on the link and check the usage. You need to click one of these links to check the data usage. After that, you'll see both total data usage in the current month and current day total usage. The state-run telecom operator BSNL also said that users do not need to remember his/ her name and password if they go for this procedure.

How To Check BSNL Broadband Usage Via SelfCare Portal

Register yourself on the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited SelfCare portal. Then, tap on the login option and write your name, id, and password. Click on my usage option and then, on broadband usage. Then, you see four options, such as cumulative unbilled usage, session unbilled usage, cumulative billed usage, and session unbilled usage. Now, you have to click on cumulative unbilled usage to check the exact usage of the month.

How To Check BSNL Broadband Usage Via My BSNL App

After installing the app from the Play Store, you need to open the usage option to check the data usage. Then, tap on the broadband and now you need to enter your id. After that, you can see the unbilled data usage and internet plan details.

