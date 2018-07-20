Most useful websites for Photographers and Designers

Adobe Color

Adobe Color will be very useful when you are working with different combinations of colors. It not only gives you the color ideas but also helps you to extract colors from photographs. You can even save your theme for easy access by creating an account in Adobe Color CC.

PicMonkey

PicMonkey is an image editing site which allows you to edit your pics and create collages online. You can start editing your photos by creating an account using facebook or Gmail. It is said to be a better image editor with easy to use tool.

Sumo Paint

Sumo Paint is an excellent layer-based image editor found online. Images of your interest can be edited here and saved on your hard drive or to the cloud.

Unsplash

If you need any image for certain purposes, you can search the most popular photos on Unsplash. One can use it for free under their license.

Zoom Hub

Zoom Hub will be useful to view your high-resolution images in any device. It lets you share and view images seamlessly. One can also experiment it by using their demo in the website.