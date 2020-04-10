ENGLISH

    5G Networks Do Not Spread COVID-19/Coronavirus

    We are living in a dangerous time and now might be the right time to stop believing in everything you read online or see in WhatsApp groups. One of the conspiracy theories suggests that the 5G network is being used to spread COVID-19 and it is absolutely bogus.

    According to posts on Facebook, multiple 5G towers in London have been set on fire as some believed that these towers are used to spread COVID-19. Scientifically, there is no evidence to prove that these towers can be used to transmit the virus or even weaken the Human immune system.

    Two Major Conspiracies

    There are two major conspiracies related to the coronavirus outbreak with respect to the 5G network. According to theories, 5G towers are being used to transmit the COVID-19 virus and some even suggest that these towers will transmit some sort of radiation, which will weaken the human immunity system, which will make us more susceptible to the viral infection.

    These allegations are absolutely fake, as just like 3G and 4G technology, 5G uses non-ionizing radiation, which cannot cause any harm to humans or any other living being. In fact, radiation sources like X-rays and UV rays will cause more damage to our cells in comparison to 5G/4G/3G waves.

    COVID-19 Is Also Spreading In Countries With No 5G Network

    Another aspect that disproves the theory of 5G network spreading COVID-19 is here. Countries like India, Iraq, and Pakistan have also had a number of COVID-19 infections and these countries are well far away from getting 5G networks. This just proves that the 5G network has nothing to do with the 5G network.

    It is almost unbelievable that people in London have set 5G network antennas on fire, which is nothing but a financial loss. As of now, maintaining social distancing is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and nothing else.

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 14:39 [IST]
